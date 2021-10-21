University Of Auckland Renames Its Professional Development Service For Teachers Tui Tuia | Learning Circle

Future Learning Solutions – the University of Auckland’s professional development service for educators - is delighted to launch its new bilingual name: Tui Tuia | Learning Circle.

Tui Tuia | Learning Circle provides services and programmes to strengthen the capability and resilience of New Zealand educators in our rapidly changing world.

Working alongside leaders, teachers and school communities, the organisation has a history of designing and delivering quality professional learning and development. This includes leadership development, language learning, literacy development and Reading Recovery. The organisation also delivers culturally sustaining practice including Pacific-led professional development and support for kura, ākonga and kaiako in Pāngarau and Te Reo in Māori and English, focusing on improving outcomes for learners.

Tui Tuia | Learning Circle also supports all the Ministry of Education’s regionally-allocated professional development priorities.

Its work is informed by the latest research and findings through its close relationship with the University of Auckland.

Tui Tuia | Learning Circle Director Yvonne Lim said the name change was prompted by a review that found the education sector was aware of only some of the services offered by the organisation.

“Binding all areas of our business together with a new name, website and visual identity that has a stronger resonance for our staff and New Zealand schools represents a confident new chapter for Tui Tuia | The Learning Circle.

“Our Māori name Tui Tuia means ‘to stitch, to string, to thread, or to bind together’. It exists in our Maori Medium team, or Te Whānau Maioha’s whakataukī: Tuia kia mau. Herea kia tau. Our English name, Learning Circle conveys inclusiveness and the commitment to continual learning across all the areas we operate in,” said Lim.

The refined Learning Circle logo continues to celebrates the harakeke, which symbolises the family and the cycle of life. The rito (harakeke shoot) in the logo is the child. It is protected by the awhi rito (parents). The outside leaves represent the tūpuna (grandparents and ancestors). The Tui is a symbol of the people and the act of guardianship, and the flower represents the seed of knowledge.

The new name was ushered in with a poignant dawn ceremony last week led by Michael Steedman (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Te Uri o Hau) kaiarataki in the office of the Pro Vice Chancellor (Māori) at the University of Auckland, and a representative from Tui Tuia|Learning Circle.

www.learningcircle.co.nz

