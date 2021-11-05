Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

EIT Atrium Named After Former Council Chair David Pearson

Friday, 5 November 2021, 7:32 pm
Press Release: Eastern Institute of Technology

An Atrium on EIT’s Hawke’s Bay Campus in Taradale was officially named after the Institute’s former Council Chair David Pearson at a ceremony this week.

Mr Pearson, who is Managing Partner of chartered accountancy firm BDO Hawke’s Bay, served EIT in various capacities for 18 years.

The function, held on Thursday afternoon, was attended by David and his wife, Diane; EIT Board members Geraldine Travers and Ross McKelvie; a number of former EIT council members; EIT CE Chris Collins and members of his executive team; as well as other invited guests.

Mr Collins acknowledged Mr Pearson’s dedicated service to EIT and credited him for leading EIT’s governing body through a period of expansion and change between 2005 and 2018.

“This Atrium is named after David Pearson in honour of his significant contributions to EIT over many years,” Mr Collins said.

Mr Pearson thanked EIT for bestowing the honour on him and said he was proud of all the achievements during his time as Chair.

“Credit needs to be given to the strength of the working relationship between governance and management for producing excellent education outcomes during my term.”

Mr Pearson’s association with EIT began in 2000 when he joined the Advisory Committee for Business and Computing programmes. He was chair of the committee from 2001-2007.

In 2003 he was appointed a member of the EIT Council, serving as Deputy Chair from 2004 to 2005, before being elected as the Council’s Chair, a position he held until 2018.

