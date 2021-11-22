The Ultimate Creative Masterclass – Join Marsden As Its 2022 Artist In Residence

Mix a professional creative artist with impressionable students eager to learn and the results can be quite transformative – the ultimate outcome of the Samuel Marsden Collegiate School Artist in Residence programme. Marsden School established the Artist in Residence Programme in 1999 and continues each year to build a legacy of strong associations with professional practicing artists and designers. This year’s Marsden Artist in Residence was artist and educator William Docherty. William began his 6 weeks at the school May this year, creating his own body of work and inspiring students along the way.

The collaborative work by Samuel Marsden Collegiate School students and Marsden’s 2016 Artist in Residence Michel Tuffery culminated in winning, from over 60,000 entries, the world-wide 2017 Saatchi Gallery (London) Art Prize for Schools.

The range and creativity of work inspiring Marsden students over the years has been extensive. Marsden Artist in Residence and student work culminates in an Exhibition at a Wellington Gallery each year. A large collaborative work created by students in conjunction with 2016 Artist in Residence Michel Tuffery made it further afield; winning the 2017 Saatchi Gallery (London) Art Prize for Schools and displayed at the Saatchi Gallery in London at the time.

During their time at the school the Marsden Artist in Residence creates a body of work and collaborates with art students to inspire and create their own works. The programme also extends to Primary schools in the local community, whose students, each year, are invited to attend a workshop run by Marsden’s Artist in Residence.

The length of the residency is five to six weeks. In 2022 it is anticipated that the residency will run in school term two. At the completion of the 2022 residency, an exhibition of work created will be held at the Academy of Fine Arts, Wellington.

Applications are invited from artists working in or across any of the traditional mediums of Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture, Photography or Design. It is expected the person taking up the residency will be a practicing artist who is emerging or established within New Zealand or Australia.

"It is fabulous to have such high calibre artists engaging with our students in the Artist in Residence Programme”, says Kaz Bartsch, Marsden Art teacher. “The in depth conversations, skills and the excitement that our artists in residence bring to the classroom is invaluable. The girls are inspired and motivated to try new things and exhibit their work in public. They expand their thinking about Art in new directions and the possibilities of pursuing a Visual Arts based career become real for them. It is always a very exciting time for all of us in the Marsden Art House."

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School (Girls Years 1-13, co-ed Preschool) has been providing quality independent education for over 140 years.

