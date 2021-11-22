Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

The Ultimate Creative Masterclass – Join Marsden As Its 2022 Artist In Residence

Monday, 22 November 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

Mix a professional creative artist with impressionable students eager to learn and the results can be quite transformative – the ultimate outcome of the Samuel Marsden Collegiate School Artist in Residence programme. Marsden School established the Artist in Residence Programme in 1999 and continues each year to build a legacy of strong associations with professional practicing artists and designers. This year’s Marsden Artist in Residence was artist and educator William Docherty. William began his 6 weeks at the school May this year, creating his own body of work and inspiring students along the way.

The collaborative work by Samuel Marsden Collegiate School students and Marsden’s 2016 Artist in Residence Michel Tuffery culminated in winning, from over 60,000 entries, the world-wide 2017 Saatchi Gallery (London) Art Prize for Schools.

The range and creativity of work inspiring Marsden students over the years has been extensive. Marsden Artist in Residence and student work culminates in an Exhibition at a Wellington Gallery each year. A large collaborative work created by students in conjunction with 2016 Artist in Residence Michel Tuffery made it further afield; winning the 2017 Saatchi Gallery (London) Art Prize for Schools and displayed at the Saatchi Gallery in London at the time.

During their time at the school the Marsden Artist in Residence creates a body of work and collaborates with art students to inspire and create their own works. The programme also extends to Primary schools in the local community, whose students, each year, are invited to attend a workshop run by Marsden’s Artist in Residence.

The length of the residency is five to six weeks. In 2022 it is anticipated that the residency will run in school term two. At the completion of the 2022 residency, an exhibition of work created will be held at the Academy of Fine Arts, Wellington.

Applications are invited from artists working in or across any of the traditional mediums of Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture, Photography or Design. It is expected the person taking up the residency will be a practicing artist who is emerging or established within New Zealand or Australia.

"It is fabulous to have such high calibre artists engaging with our students in the Artist in Residence Programme”, says Kaz Bartsch, Marsden Art teacher. “The in depth conversations, skills and the excitement that our artists in residence bring to the classroom is invaluable. The girls are inspired and motivated to try new things and exhibit their work in public. They expand their thinking about Art in new directions and the possibilities of pursuing a Visual Arts based career become real for them. It is always a very exciting time for all of us in the Marsden Art House."

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School (Girls Years 1-13, co-ed Preschool) has been providing quality independent education for over 140 years. While honouring tradition it delivers a wide-ranging, modernised and future-focused curriculum. Marsden is also New Zealand’s first Visible WellbeingTM School, leading the way in wellbeing education. Marsden School’s purpose is to lay the foundation for lives of meaning, accomplishment and genuine happiness. marsden.school.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 