Apollo Projects Boosts School Sport With Major Funds

Several secondary schools are set to benefit from a share of more than $400,000 in sports funding over two years, thanks to a new sponsorship initiative from one of Aotearoa’s major design and construction companies, Apollo Projects.

The company is sponsoring 13 schools across Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, and Taranaki for two years in an effort to help more students play sport. Apollo Projects currently has a number of sports and aquatics projects underway across the country, including the new Kiwa Pools aquatic facility for Gisborne District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre in Hastings, Pettigrew Green Extension in Taradale, and Stratford Aquatic Centre for Stratford District Council.

The company’s Co-Director Paul Lloyd says young people being able to access sport is a cause close to Apollo Projects’ heart.

“Every young person should have the chance to participate in sport,” he says. “It teaches life-long skills, supports good physical and mental health, and promotes great social outcomes by bringing people together.”

“I know from my own experience growing up, that it can be challenging getting to competitions and having the right equipment, so we’re really excited about the impact this funding will have for local students over these next two years. We’re incredibly proud to be making a difference and giving back to the communities we work with.”

Apollo Projects hopes to increase the level of sports funding it provides and extend the sponsorship to even more regions as it continues to grow.

The initiative has been made possible thanks to a partnership between Apollo Projects and NZ Sport Collective, led by former Olympic champion, Rob Waddell. The NZ Sport Collective works with not-for-profit organisations, schools and charities helping them achieve better funding outcomes.

Mr Waddell, who is managing the initiative, says, “It’s rewarding to see the funding going to schools where it will make the most difference for young people.”

“Schools have been delighted to receive the funding and have shared the impact it will have on participation levels, affordability and access to various events and tournaments,” Paul Lloyd says.

To date, the sponsorships have already funded a wide range of needs, including direct student funding through athlete scholarships, school sport uniforms and equipment, transportation, and other associated costs.

Andrew Turner, Principal of Gisborne Boys’ High School says, “Being able to provide and support educational opportunities outside of the classroom is critical to ensuring our young men have a well-rounded education. With the generous support from Apollo Projects, these opportunities become a reality. It truly does take a village to raise a child! Thanks, Apollo.”

Hawera High School Principal Rachel Williams says, “financial support for our struggling families is fantastic and introducing new games and sports at lunchtimes is our way of engaging with a diverse range of students to create a healthier wellbeing.”

Rob Sturch, Principal of Hastings Boys’ High commented that, “being a low decile school in a low socio-economic area, we know that our families struggle financially on a day-to-day basis, let alone trying to pay for activities like sport. With this sponsorship, we can lessen the burden to some families and help the boys to get to their full potential both on the sporting field and in the classroom.”

© Scoop Media

