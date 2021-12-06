Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Results Of The 2020 School Audits

Monday, 6 December 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

We’ve published our report Results of the 2020 school audits on our website.

As is the case each year, we issued standard unmodified opinions for most of the schools we audit. This means that, in our opinion, those schools’ financial statements fairly reflect their transactions for the year and their financial position at the end of the year. We issued more modified opinions than normal in the past year but about half of them were related to pre-2020 audits. The most common modification of our opinion related to schools not having enough information about the future maintenance obligations for their buildings.

Our report on the results of the 2020 school audits includes details of where we have reported on specific matters for individual schools. Some of these relate to previous years’ audits, but for the 2020 audits we did draw attention to two schools claiming the wage subsidy, and the spending on gifts and farewells for another school.

We also draw attention in our audit reports of those schools considered to be in financial difficulty. We were concerned that the impact of Covid-19 would mean more schools would get into financial difficulty, but we identified only 17 schools as being in financial difficulty for the 2020 year, compared to about 40 schools in a normal year. We also identified an overall improvement in the financial position of schools at 31 December 2020. However, this had largely been achieved through additional government funding, so we might see different results when we complete our 2021 audits.

This year the completion of our school audits was again disrupted by Covid-19, with only 70% of the 2020 school audits completed by the 31 May deadline. Although this was better than last year, border closures have created an auditor shortage and our auditors could not complete all their school audits on time. This was particularly disappointing because this year we received about 96% of draft financial statements for audit by the March deadline. We appreciate all the hard work that schools and their financial service providers put in to achieve this.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 