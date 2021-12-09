Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Guinea Pigs Experience Hypothermia, Drills In Heads, In Otago Experiment

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 9:05 am
Press Release: NZ Anti-Vivisection Society

Yet another experiment is being exposed at the University of Otago by a scientific watchdog. This time, Guinea Pigs were subjected to hypothermia and had holes drilled into their heads to damage their inner ears.

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) calls the experiment ‘pointlessly cruel.’

“It seems like these experiments are getting further and further from human relevance. The paper talks about implications for further animal-based research. The University of Otago needs to take a step back and ask themselves what they are doing to ensure that their research stays focused on humans,” said NZAVS executive director Tara Jackson in a statement.

“Ultimately the University of Otago sets the direction for their researchers. If they keep investing in animal experiments, they’ll keep getting more animal experiments. They need to start thinking about new technologies and human-relevant research.”

“There is a large body of research demonstrating that other species are not good models for humans. This particular animal model physically destroys the balance organ of an animal to draw a relationship to recovery of the human nervous system. But they do not spell out why they think that leap is justified,” said Jackson.

“Moreover, the study we are exposing only aims at parameters of that animal model and does not even strive for direct human relevance.”

The paper uses the word ‘human’ once in a reference to another piece of research, which NZAVS cites as evidence that the research lacks human relevance.

NZAVS contends that the best way forward is to use technologies that are specifically designed to be relevant to humans.

“The so-called ‘animal model’ is decades out of date. The scientists of the future are recognising that humans and other species of animal have significant differences that prevent research from being translatable between them. Instead, the University of Otago should focus on emerging technologies that better replicate the human body,” said Jackson.

The group promises to continue to campaign against and expose the University of Otago unless the University starts improving on these issues.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Anti-Vivisection Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 