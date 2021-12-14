Vaccination Mandate For Lincoln University Campus Access

Lincoln University has confirmed COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for all students, staff, contractors, tenants and visitors accessing its campus and university-owned farms. The requirement will apply from 14 February 2022.

This allows time for the University to offer guidance and support students and staff who choose to remain unvaccinated and for the required logistics to be put in place leading up to the start of the new 2022 semester.

Lincoln University Chancellor Bruce Gemmell says that requiring My Vaccine Passes for campus access is a significant step for Lincoln University towards maintaining a safe environment for students and staff to learn, teach, research and work in.

“The decision to mandate vaccines to access campus reflects the University’s view that the health and safety of our people come first.

“It has not been an easy decision, but rather a carefully deliberated one, underpinned by a thorough risk assessment and importantly, a university-wide consultation with students, staff, contractors and tenants.

“I am pleased to say that the majority of the responses we’ve received were fully supportive of mandating vaccination for campus access.”

Acting Vice-Chancellor Bruce McKenzie says that the decision to mandate COVID vaccines on campus provides a balanced measure of certainty that Lincoln can remain open regardless of the level of the traffic light system.

“Throughout the past 26 months of unparalleled challenges and fluctuating alert levels, I am deeply proud of how our Lincoln whānua continue to rise to the challenge, exemplifying our value of manaakitaka.

“Mandatory vaccination offers the reassurance of far less disruption for our staff and students in not having to move in and out of the Red traffic light setting.

Professor McKenzie says being fully vaccinated not only offers protection from the harmful effects of the virus but also enables students and staff to participate in on campus activities.

“Being on campus is such an important part of the student university experience.

“We aim to ensure students have access to the exceptional on-campus experience and a quality education they have come to expect from Lincoln University, in a safe environment.”

The decision will be reviewed on 1 June 2022.

The University recognises that choosing to be vaccinated is a personal choice and is committed to supporting both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and students.

“We will be working closely with students and staff on an individual basis over the coming months leading up to 14 February to ensure the best study, research and work outcomes are achieved for everyone.”

