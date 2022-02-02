Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

MITO Joins Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Whānau

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Aotearoa New Zealand’s vocational educational journey accelerated today, as Te Pūkenga formally welcomed MITO into the whānau with a virtual whakatau.

On 1 January 2022, MITO transferred to Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited (WBL), a subsidiary of Te Pūkenga. MITO supports on-the-job learning for people working in the automotive, commercial road transport, drilling, gas, mining and quarrying, passenger services and ports and stevedoring industries.

MITO supports over 4,000 learners and 3,000 employers and maintains over 70 training programmes for the industries it serves.

A virtual whakatau was held in place of an in-person pōwhiri as Te Pūkenga continues to respond to COVID-19 restrictions. 120 people came together to celebrate this next step in our journey, including representatives from Te Pūkenga, MITO’s employees and a number of industry stakeholders.

"Today’s whakatau was a particularly special occasion for our team, to be officially welcomed into Te Pūkenga," says Verna Niao, Director of MITO.

"It’s also a significant milestone for our learners, employers and industry representatives to be joining Te Pūkenga and its wider network of training providers. We look forward to continuing to work together to reimagine vocational education for Aotearoa."

WBL Chief Executive Toby Beaglehole extended a warm welcome to everyone at MITO.

"We’re thrilled to welcome MITO to the Work Based Learning whānau. They join a group of 700 like-minded colleagues committed to providing quality on the job training to our learners and employers alike. With their support we can not only continue but expand this important mahi for the benefit of Aotearoa."

MITO’s standard-setting and qualification development functions transferred to Hanga-Aro-Rau Manufacturing, Engineering and Logistics Workforce Development Council on 4 October 2021, with the exception of the gas industry which transferred to Waihanga Ara Rau Construction and Infrastructure Workforce Development Council.

MITO is now a business division of Te Pūkenga WBL alongside BCITO, Connexis and Competenz.

