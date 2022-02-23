Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

EIT Veterinary Nursing Graduates Excel In Workplace

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 6:56 am
Press Release: Eastern Institute of Technology

EIT’s Veterinary Nursing graduates are excelling in the workplace environment at VETServices Hawke’s Bay. 

VETServices Hawke’s Bay Clinic Manager & Companion Animal Veterinarian Dr Veronika Pipe says the foundation and knowledge of EIT veterinary nursing graduates is what sets them apart from others. 

“I think they come with a really good theoretical knowledge of problems, anaesthetic monitoring, and general nursing. But I also find that they are well prepared for the day to day running of a vet clinic – the reality of the veterinary industry.” 

In the Napier branch, five of the veterinary nurses in the small animals’ team studied at EIT’s Hawke’s Bay campus in Taradale. 

As well as offering a NZ Diploma in Veterinary Nursing [Level 6], EIT first introduced a Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing in 2020 at its Hawke’s Bay campus in Taradale. The third year of this degree is co-taught with Otago Polytechnic.

Nowadays, Veronika says there is more importance placed on animal welfare and caring for pets, with many regarded as family members. 

“There's always an increasing demand on not only the care we provide but the services and knowledge because I think people are more aware now of what can go wrong with their pets.” 

As a result, vet nurses are more skilled in areas such as collecting blood samples, putting the animals on IV fluids, and taking x-rays – all of which is taught at EIT. 

“We’re only just showing them how it’s done in our clinic and giving them the chance to put all their skills into practice but they’re using the knowledge that they learnt from EIT, and I think that’s fantastic. It does make our job, and the whole induction process much easier, because they’ve got that confidence.”

VETServices is passionate about giving up-and-coming vet nurses the opportunity to succeed in their chosen career. The company offers four scholarships per year for Diploma of Veterinary Nursing or Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing students at EIT. 

Currently, VETServices Napier has five EIT graduates working there. They are Holly Te Ngahue, an EIT certificate graduate who completed her diploma via Otago; Rebecca Dawson, who completed the diploma and is now studying a Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing at EIT, Tegen Willis and Deanna Evans-Jackson, who all have their Veterinary Nursing diplomas and receptionist Letitia Cuckow is also an EIT graduate.

Having already worked at VETServices as a weekend kennel hand, Napier High School 2021 graduate Sophie Freeman-Pointon was awarded this scholarship and will begin studying at EIT this year.

Hafiz Bakri, Animal Care & Vet Nursing Lecturer & Programme Coordinator at EIT’s Centre for Veterinary Nursing says that over the years, EIT has built a strong relationship with local veterinary clinics; VETServices Hawke’s Bay being one of them.

“VETServices have gone over-and-above providing a scholarship to assist our students in becoming qualified veterinary nurses; a highly employable profession. The successful applicant will have a portion of their course fees paid and possible future employment with VETServices.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Eastern Institute of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 