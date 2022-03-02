Officemax And Barnardos Launch 21st Max E-grants Round, Providing Aid And Opportunities For Children In Need

OfficeMax, New Zealand’s leading workplace and education solutions provider, together with children’s charity Barnardos, have launched the 21st Max e-Grants funding programme round, equipping young tamariki in need with essential schooling resources.

Open until 1 April 2022, schools and early childhood centres are encouraged to nominate children aged from four to 18 years old for a grant, which may include funding for books and stationery, uniforms and equipment, special tuition, and subsidies – enabling children to join their class on excursions and camps.

Since its inception in 2011, the Max e-Grants programme has helped more than 15,967 Kiwi kids, with more than $1.2 million donated over the past decade.

Jo Harrison, Barnardos General Manager – Child & Family Services, says the feedback from the Max e-Grants recipient schools reflects the huge transformation and positive impact for families in local communities.

“Teachers are often the first to notice when a child is missing out on opportunities or being left behind. Schools and parents constantly tell us about the hugely positive effect the grants have on children’s lives. From larger financial aid for curriculum programmes, to assisting with smaller supply needs like school shoes – it all goes a long way,” says Ms Harrison.

One such teacher is Karen from Tokoroa North School, who last year put forward an application for a widowed parent who had been raising six children on their own.

“Even when things got tough, the family were always incredibly humble and had never asked for assistance, said Karen. “When we let them know their family was the beneficiary of a grant which would be able to help cover the kids’ expenses including stationery, school camps and sports fees, they were overjoyed,” she says.

Managing Director of OfficeMax, Kevin Obern, says “I know what it’s like growing up without some of the essential school and educational items, so it’s important to me that we’re able to utilise the financial support from our supplier sponsors and OfficeMax’s considerable resources and network to help do our part to ensure no student is left behind,” says Mr Obern.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Barnardos for the 12th year and know that the need is greater than it’s ever been. If you’re a parent, teacher or caregiver who recognises a family or child that could benefit, speak to your school about applying. One small act could make all the difference to their experience at school.”

Alongside supplying school items and stationery supplies for families, the grants also support schools and teachers, especially where there may be alternative learning programmes for children requiring assistance outside of the regular curriculum.

One grant recipient, a young student of Hastings Christian School, had endured trauma early in his life and struggled with disruptive behaviour in the classroom. Due to the school’s limited resources and the financial situation of the family, the school applied for a grant which has since seen inspiring behavioural improvements for the child. The long-term effect of financially supporting the child’s alternative education programme meant the teachers could better support the child to learn and socialise in a more flexible, suitable way; resulting in the student being more engaged and settled in a positive environment with their classmates.

“We’re really blown away with the impact of the grant – we need to keep making this happen for other schools and families. I’d absolutely recommend educators look at nominating a child in need. The process for schools is simple, quick and easy to access,” says teacher Ms Kath Jackson.

Another child from St Patrick's Catholic School with severe hearing loss, had been finding communication and regular schooling difficult. The school recognised the child’s strong passion for expressing themselves through art, however the family’s financial situation meant the student would often start the school year with limited supplies. The grant allowed the child to receive school items, art and craft materials; encouraging them to communicate through their creative side, helping the young learner have a better sense of belonging at the school and engaging them to advance their learning.

“The grant is a wonderful piece of the puzzle that helps us as teachers support our student’s needs. We’ve seen first-hand how it can improve a student’s outcome and ensure they are feeling happy, safe and ready to learn,” says the child’s teacher, reflecting on the impact of the grant.

The Max e-Grants application round is now open and will close on 1 April 2022. Educators can apply online to nominate an individual student or small group of students on behalf of their school. The current grant round is available to fund projects that will be carried out between 9th July and 20th December 2022.

For more information on how to apply, please visit: https://www.maxegrants.co.nz/

About OfficeMax:

OfficeMax is a leader in workplace and education solutions, supplying everything from pencils to cleaning products. We’ve been an important part of New Zealand workplaces and homes for more than 150 years with 50 years’ experience in providing New Zealand schools with the resources needed to educate Kiwi children.

Our roots were established in New Zealand, beginning with the establishment of stationery business Coulls Somerville Wilkie in 1871, and publishing company Whitcombe and Tombs in 1888.

Today, OfficeMax is one of our nation’s leading business and school supplies distributors, offering not only tens of thousands of products and solutions nationwide, but also giving jobs to more than 500 Kiwis in our head office, sales offices, showrooms and distribution centres.

www.officemax.co.nz / LinkedIn / Facebook

About Barnardos:

Barnardos is New Zealand’s largest children’s charity, working every day towards an Aotearoa where every child shines bright. Barnardos mission / Kaupapa is to make a lasting difference to the lives of tamariki and whānau in need, so they thrive.

Barnardos offers a broad range of services for children, families and whanau throughout Aotearoa from early childhood education through to social services to support the most vulnerable children and whānau in our communities.

Barnardos also provide 0800 What’s Up, a free helpline for tamariki and rangatahi aged from 5- 19 years. Trained counsellors answer calls and webchats from 11am to 11pm every day of the year. 0800 What’s Up is a safe place for children and young people to talk.

Free call 0800 942 8787 or chat online at www.whatsup.co.nz

