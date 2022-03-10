Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic Graduate’s Millinery Skills Help Others Mark Academic Milestone

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Otago Polytechnic graduate Katie Mangai has gone to extra lengths to ensure others are able to celebrate their academic success in style this week.

Katie, who will be conferred a Graduate Diploma in Design (Distinction), specialising in fashion, accepts this week’s Town Hall graduation ceremonies were cancelled for good reason.

But when the chance arose for Katie to contribute to how others might mark their achievements, be it at home and/or through their own photo opportunities, Katie leapt at the chance.

The result: five beautiful blue bonnets - to be worn by recipients of Otago Polytechnic’s Doctorate of Professional Practice.

Prof Margo Barton, Otago Polytechnic’s Head of Fashion and an expert in millinery, had fielded the initial request to design and produce the bonnets, but believed a student or graduate should be given the opportunity.

"Having completed the size range patterns, I found I didn’t have time to progress them. I was well aware of Katie’s skills, so I suggested she take on the challenge."

Although Katie wasn’t particularly concerned about missing out on any ceremony, she understands both the significance of academic achievement and of celebrating all that effort.

"For an adult student like myself, it has been such a privilege coming back to study. I did my Graduate Diploma part-time over three years, and completing it is kind of bitter-sweet because I’ve absolutely loved being here at Otago Polytechnic.

"I’m one of those crazy people who will probably come back and do more study, because I just love learning.

"There is symbolism in the regalia," Katie says.

"It’s about how we connect our personal achievements to other occasions and create a sense of personal history. Getting dressed up for something and putting on a costume has meaning for people.

"Graduating is definitely a significant achievement, so when Margo asked if I wanted to make the hats, I thought about how other students might want to get their photo taken in their regalia.

"And the fact these bonnets are for people who have completed doctorates . . . well, they’ve done a lot of work to get there."

Inspired by the many pregnant women who experience the challenge of maintaining a sense of self with clothing that reflects who they are, Katie has developed LUNI, a subscription rental service for maternity clothing.

As part of the ongoing Audacious entrepreneur programme, she received the Firebrand Transformational Package last year after pitching her idea.

"I’m looking to refine my business plan a bit more. Solving business problems also involves some really creative thinking, too.

Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic, says Katie’s millinery efforts are yet another example of the support and kindness shown by students to others.

"She demonstrates the sense of community we hold dear. It’s all about supporting one another."

Almost 4000 people will graduate in absentia from Otago Polytechnic.

A total of 3953 qualifications will be conferred (ranging from level 2 certificates to level 10 Doctorates).

"Congratulations to all our graduates," says Dr Gibbons.

"Although we had to cancel our Graduation ceremonies because of public health concerns, that should take nothing away from our graduates’ incredible achievements and our staff’s unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding teaching and support during a global pandemic."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 