Scholarship Recognises Recipient’s Commitment To Māori Development

Hastings local Chanay Peri has become the first recipient of the Annie Aranui Scholarship, aimed at enabling and supporting young mana wahine to enter and work in the public sector.

This scholarship is administrated by the Hawke’s Bay Youth Futures Trust.

When Chanay applied for the scholarship she was working for the Ministry of Social Development as an employment case manager, and due to her amazing work and commitment she was then seconded to Te Puni Kōkiri, the Government’s principal agency supporting Māori wellbeing and development.

Chanay studied Māori Development at the University of Waikato, and returned to Hawke’s Bay in 2019 to start a cadetship with the Ministry of Social Development.

She was quickly promoted to the role of a case manager, with an employment portfolio, to help whānau enter into the workforce.

Chanay said the scholarship was an opportunity to continue with her passion of supporting Māori development.

“This includes supporting our rangatahi into mahi aimed at keeping them out of the social welfare system and preparing them to pursue better life opportunities.”

The Hawke’s Bay Youth Futures Trust manages the scholarship and chair James Truman said Chanay’s application was outstanding.

“Her commitment to the public sector and her commitment to supporting our rangatahi into mahi really shone through. The Hawke’s Bay Youth Futures Trust is very excited to support Chanay’s development and progression through the public sector.”

The scholarship was set up in 2021 in memory of Annie Aranui who was the Ministry of Social Development Regional Commissioner for Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. Annie served in the public sector for more than 36 years and her service was recognised with the New Zealand Public Service Medal in 2020.

Applications for the next round for this scholarship are currently open and close on June 30, 2022

For more information about the Annie Aranui Scholarship please visit www.hbyft.org.nz or contact info@hbyft.org.nz

