League In Libraries

The Warriors Community Foundation is proud to announce Kennerley Gourmet Grocery as a partner in their League in Libraries program.

A 2020 UNICEF report found that over a third of New Zealand 15 year olds struggle to read and write1. This is 35.4% of children that will have less career opportunities than their peers due to not being supported to develop fundamental skills that every Kiwi should have access to.

The Warriors Community Foundation League in Libraries program is driven to change this statistic leveraging the passion young Kiwis feel towards the Warriors and using this to get them excited about literacy.

“After two interrupted school years with many students struggling in a study from home environment, it’s more important than ever to encourage and excite local children about literacy and education.” Kennerley Group CEO Wayne Kennerley explains.

“Celebrating the everyday is important to us here at Celebration Box, and education is something that can often get overlooked. It’s important that we make literacy something that children feel excited about and can celebrate as education is the key that unlocks doors and opportunities that may otherwise remain closed. We are proud to support the Warriors Foundation’s League in Libraries program to help South Auckland children to develop literacy skills that help unlock the doors to their dreams in the future.”

Celebration Box, owned by Kennerley Gourmet Grocery, is part of a wider gifting business that includes The Wild Rose, Paddock To Pantry, and Hello&Cookie. The four brands come together to deliver one of the biggest food and floristry gifting offers available in New Zealand, specialising in same day gift box delivery across Auckland.

Lincoln Jefferson, CEO of the Warriors Community Foundation is “thrilled to have such fantastic support from Kennerley Gourmet Grocery. Wayne, Melanie and their team’s support will enable us to deliver our creative writing programme League in Libraries - Rīki i ngā Whare Pukapuka to even more tamariki and rangatahi across Tāmaki Makaurau and Aotearoa.”

The programme incorporates a writing competition where students are invited to submit stories about their favourite Warriors for judging. The best primary and intermediate age student has their work professionally illustrated and published. This year, the programme will include a Te Reo Maori category for the first time.

Eight winning classrooms attend a library afternoon in their region where players help them complete literary activities and give out reading resources and league souvenirs. Results have been incredibly positive, suggesting more children are reading, and improved literacy especially for children attending low decile schools.

Reference:

2020 Unicef report: https://theeducationhub.org.nz/the-state-of-literacy-webinar/

© Scoop Media

