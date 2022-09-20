Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

WelTec/Whitireia Music Closure A Warning Sign For Creative Arts

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is calling on the government and the TEC to heed the warning signs as WelTec/Whitireia proposes to bring the curtain down on 31 years of applied music provision in the Wellington region. TEU says the proposal spotlights a funding model that could decimate creative arts across Aotearoa.

TEU’s Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser at WelTec/Whitireia, Drew Mayhem, says “music is a subject that’s always going to be resource intensive, but it’s also vital to the health of a society. Yet Te Amorangi Mātauranga Matua | The Tertiary Education Commission’s funding model is built around a ‘bums on seats’ approach that has never been appropriate for creative arts, where smaller class sizes are a must.”

“Music programmes at places like WelTec/Whitireia are where students go to learn practical skills for a career in music that they can’t necessarily get at a local university. The courses on the chopping block here produce people with technical and professional skills to make it in the music industry. It’s also a really important cultural identity space for students from diverse backgrounds.”

“It would be a tragedy to see great artists go undiscovered because there’s nowhere in their region to equip them with the skills to be successful. But even more than that, we need to stand up for the people who train our future musicians, painters, sculptors, photographers, dancers and film makers – who are all under threat from a system that only values what accountants can measure.”

Consultation on Weltec/Whitireia’s proposal to close all music programmes closes on 30 September.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 