Nominations Are Now Open To Outstanding Tertiary Educators For Te Whatu Kairangi 2023

The nominations round for Te Whatu Kairangi 2023 opened last week, giving outstanding tertiary educators in Aotearoa the opportunity to secure their share of $200,000 to advance their work.

Nominations are welcomed and encouraged from tertiary educators who are making a difference to learners, their whānau and communities. This includes educators from Industry Training Organisations, Private Training Establishments, Adult & Community Education, Wānanga, Institutes of Technology, Polytechnics, Universities and more.

The awards were reshaped last year for increased diversity and inclusion, and to more closely align with government priorities for the sector. As part of the evolution of the awards, a Pacific award and Group award have been introduced for 2023 to better represent the sector of today.

The new Le Moana Mua award recognises the outstanding practice of Pacific educators who educate Pacific peoples.

“Le Moana Mua is an important shift to better-acknowledge the crucial role of Pacific educators in our tertiary education system,” says Ako Aotearoa Tumaki/Director Helen Lomax.

The Group award reflects the collaborative nature of teaching and recognises the value of people working in partnership in a shared endeavour.

Te Whatu Kairangi is the most well-recognised and respected tertiary education awards programme in Aotearoa, and is open to educators employed with organisations that receive Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) funding.

Through these awards, outstanding tertiary educators have the opportunity to share their commitment to and outstanding practice in building educational capability and sustained learner success; showcase their innovative work and responsiveness to student needs; reflect on and strengthen their teaching or training practice; and enhance their careers.

Awards are $20,000 for a group award and $10,000 for an individual award. The number of awards made will depend on the number of group awards given, but at least two Kaupapa Maori awards and two Le Moana Mua awards will be awarded in 2023.

One Prime Minister’s Educator of the Year Award (with an additional $10,000 grant) will also be awarded to the nominee whose portfolio the panel agrees best exemplifies the overall criteria.

The grants aim to help recipients advance their work, promote good practice and benefit learners.

“Nominations were received for a good mix of award categories from a wide range of tertiary education organisations in 2022, including Te Pūkenga organisations and private training establishments. We look forward to receiving nominations from an even wider range of organisations next year,” say’s Helen Lomax.

