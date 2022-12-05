Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Skip The Student Loan Stress - Applying Early Is Best

Monday, 5 December 2022, 11:54 am
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

StudyLink is urging students to complete their loan and allowance applications now, to be in the best position to have their finances sorted in time. StudyLink wants students to apply by December 16th.

This allows enough time for all the steps in the application process before students start their 2023 study.

"Summer is coming and the festive season is about to begin. So before you set off on holiday please apply for your loan and or allowance application" say Felicity Robinson, Manager of Centralised Services - StudyLink.

StudyLink typically receives around half of its annual allowance and loan applications between January and March each year.

"Every year some students leave it till the last minute, then it can become a really stressful time waiting for their application to be approved," says Felicity.

"We know our hold music has received rave reviews, but we’d rather not have students calling us because they left it too late".

Students can apply even if they haven’t decided where or what they will be studying.

They can update their application details or withdraw their application at any time. Apply now at studylink.govt.nz

Notes for editors:

  • For those who don’t know, StudyLink also partners with Student Job Search to help students look for work. It could be work over the summer holidays or something more permanent. Working is a great way for students to gain experience and earn some cash. Students can check out jobs on offer on the SJS website, as well as the many other places jobs are advertised at the moment.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Find more from Ministry of Social Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 