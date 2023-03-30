Non-native English Speakers And Immigrants Need To Slow Down

Immigrants in New Zealand, particularly those whose first language is not English, often face prejudice and accent discrimination. However, according to presentation coach John Maybury, there is a simple secret to overcome this form of career-limiting intolerance that is often overlooked.

In a recent statement, Maybury said, "The solution is not more English lessons, and it is not to change your accent. Your English is probably fine, and your accent is part of who you are, but there is something you can do to overcome this form of intolerance—it’s simple, obvious and it has been in front of you the whole time."

Maybury explains that speaking more slowly is the key to being perceived as confident and authoritative, particularly for non-native English speakers. Native English speakers perceive slower speech as a sign of confidence and clarity, which can lead to greater influence and respect.

However, Maybury warns that there is a delicate balance to strike when slowing down speech. He advises pausing before answering a question, delivering one clear message at a time, and using simple words to articulate complex ideas. These tips, Maybury says, can help non-native English speakers increase their influence, status, and job prospects.

Here are some tips to help you slow down, be more measured and increase your influence and status:

1. Pause

Before you answer a question, pause for a beat.

According to leadership and development expert, Jeff Black, “When you listen and take a beat before responding, you appear more open-minded and measured, which in turn makes people more likely to listen to what you have to say.”

2. One clear message

Avoid trying to make too many points in one sentence. Keep your answers simple and succinct. When English is not a first language and we get long winded, we risk confusing everybody, not least ourselves.

3. Speak slowly and use simple words

Pace yourself. Speak slower than you have to, but not too slow.

As the Harvard Business Review writes: “Pay particular attention to speed if your presentation isn’t live (maybe you’re talking on the phone or in a webinar), since the audience can’t watch your mouth and facial expressions. And no matter the format, use simple words. Long, convoluted sentences and jargon don’t make you sound smart. You gain credibility and respect by articulating complex ideas in simple language."

Maybury offers the Impact Masterclass, a powerful coaching program that can transform speech and results in just 4 to 6 weeks. This program includes an online assessment of speech patterns and filler words, as well as one-to-one coaching for those who have to speak in job interviews, business presentations, sales calls, or public speaking engagements.

For more information on the Impact Masterclass and how to speak with greater authority, charisma, and influence, interested parties are invited to click here.

Sources:

Syracuse University News: https://news.syr.edu/blog/2018/10/25/accent-discrimination-invisible-source-of-social-bias/

