UC Community Feast Champions Ōtautahi’s Food Resilience

Ōtautahi’s food sustainability organisations, researchers and the public will gather to share kai, ideas and resources for a Community Feast on 28 April.

The festive event at the Aldersgate Centre on 28 April is themed around food security, production and waste, as well as resilience, sovereignty, culture and nutrition. Over 250 guests will be treated to a hangi by Grenville Ratima (Ngāi Tūāhuriri) with salads and desserts by Green Dinner Table and preserves and pickles provided by members of the Canterbury Community Gardens Association.

Part of Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | the University of Canterbury’s 150th anniversary celebrations, the Community Feast was created to thank organisations, community groups and individuals who do so much for food security and resilience in Ōtautahi. The event has attracted a network of organisations who are tackling global problems on a local level.

“Collaborating with so many organisations that are doing such amazing work on the ground – such as Housing First, Kore Hiakai, Smith St Community Farm, Kairos Food Rescue and the Food Resilience Network - is very humbling,” UC Sustainability Manager Dr Matt Morris says. “We’re looking forward to bringing them together with top researchers from the University of Canterbury, local government representatives and members of the Ōtautahi community to celebrate the great work happening in our city and region. This is also an opportunity to network and possibly collaborate on future research and projects.”

UC Sustainable Food and Drink Plan 2021-2030 commits the University to developing partnerships with community organisations leading food resilience and sustainable food provision. The UC Ngāi Tahu Centre is identifying and implementing mahinga kai offerings on campus and is working with campus vendors to increase healthy, affordable food options with sustainability principles and sustainable packaging.

UC has been a Fairtrade campus since 2017, supporting marginalised farmers and workers in developing countries, enabling them to take care of their environment and build a more secure life for their families and their communities.

