Quality Account: Improvements and achievements celebrated

MIDCENTRAL DISTRICT HEALTH BOARD - MEDIA RELEASE

21 November 2019

Improvements and achievements celebrated in this year’s Quality Account

Mahi Tahi (Better Together), The Red to Green system, and The Blokes Book are among the initiatives celebrated in the 2018/2019 Quality Account document.

The Account provides a snapshot of the achievements MidCentral DHB and THINK Hauora have made throughout the year, and showcases the work our staff are doing to improve the quality and safety of care for the communities we serve.

The initiatives presented in the Account are a selection of the great work that has recently been completed or is currently under way. Some examples from this year’s Account include:

• The Mahi Tahi (Better Together) project, which allows patients in Hospital to have a Kaimanaaki or Partner in Care alongside them during their stay.

• The Red to Green (R2G) system, a clinical tool designed to reduce unnecessary waiting time in a patient’s journey.

• Implementation of new practices to address high labour induction rates, high caesarean rates and long length of induction labour rates, leading to a drop in caesarean section rates from 39 to 23 per cent.

These and other improvement projects are highlighted in the Quality Account, with each of our seven health service clusters contributing with an initiative of note in their area. Initiatives that span various clusters and areas within MidCentral DHB and THINK Hauora are also included.

General Manager, Quality and Innovation, Judith Catherwood said the initiatives in the Account aligned with DHB goals of achieving quality and excellence by design and partnering with people and whanau to support health and wellbeing. “Our integrated service model is now in place, and as we continue to develop, each cluster will be working closely with our communities, health partners and iwi to continously improve and design a progressive, innovative and person and whanau centred appraoch to health services.”

Overviews of Serious Adverse Event reporting and our performance against the Health Quality and Safety Commission’s Quality and Safety Markers are similarly included.

The Quality Account is available on the MidCentral DHB website.



