News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Prevent respiratory illness like coronavirus with hygiene

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus has not yet reached New Zealand, but good health practice is still important, says Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ.

Coronavirus belongs to a group of viruses that include the common cold. People of all ages can be infected by coronavirus, with older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

ARFNZ Scientific Advisory Board member Dr James Fingleton says that other infections, such as colds and flu, are currently more of a risk in New Zealand than coronavirus.

"People with chronic health conditions and pregnant women are at higher risk of complications from viruses like coronavirus than others," says James. "This includes those with asthma, bronchiectasis, or COPD. Every year people end up in hospital with complications from influenza and other respiratory illnesses, and similar issues could appear with this novel outbreak.

"Protecting from common respiratory illnesses will help protect from possible infection. This includes washing your hands with soap and warm water regularly, and avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing. If you’re the one doing the coughing or sneezing, covering your mouth and nose is also recommended."

ARFNZ CE Letitia Harding agrees, and says that symptoms of 2019-nCoV are similar to a range of other illnesses, such as influenza, and do not necessarily mean that someone has coronavirus.

"Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties," says Letitia. "In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia and other complications.

"The Foundation will continue to update if anything changes, but right now the best way to stay safe is to stay calm."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 