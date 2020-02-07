News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Novel Coronavirus Update 7 February 2020

Friday, 7 February 2020, 4:36 pm
Novel Coronavirus Update 7 February 2020

The register for people who’ve self-isolated as a result of their travel to China will be operational from later today.

Healthline has been set up to register people and regularly check on their welfare and wellbeing while in self-isolation.

The Ministry’s current advice is that people should self-isolate for a period of 14 days if they’ve arrived in New Zealand, either from or via China since February 2. People who’ve specifically travelled to Wuhan or Hubei province prior to February 2 should also self-isolate.

“Our advice on self-isolation has changed as novel coronavirus has spread more widely across China. We also welcome the measures people who’ve arrived in New Zealand before February 2 have taken to reduce the risk of infection to their family and whânau,” says the Ministry’s Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

‘It’s really important to us that Healthline staff can check on people’s wellbeing and welfare regularly. By registering their status, people will have access to those regular checks. Registering will also support our broader response to novel coronavirus.”

“Healthline has a new number dedicated to health-related calls around coronavirus– 0800 358 5453. If anyone has any concerns whatsoever about coronavirus and/or possible symptoms, we’re strongly advising them to contact Healthline,” says Dr Bloomfield.

“So far there are no confirmed or suspected cases of novel coronavirus in New Zealand.

There are 157 people in isolation at the Whangaparâoa Reception Centre.

“We’ve heard from staff at the site that everyone at the centre is doing well and they’re settling in well.

"Our guests have instructions and information about how to keep themselves and each other safe. There are medical staff on site including a GP and nursing personnel, available for all to access.

“It's important to note people on site are healthy, with none exhibiting any symptoms of illness in the multiple checks they've received since leaving Wuhan.

“Last night we hosted an important community meeting with Whangaparâoa residents to update them on novel coronavirus and just how we’re supporting those people in isolation at the Whangaparôa Reception Centre. The meeting was an important one to get health advice across to members of the public in the area.”

“The Ministry is continuing to work with other agencies to explore how we can further support people who are self-isolating, as they're settling in”

There is already a range of support available to New Zealanders who are faced with financial hardship and we encourage people to reach out if they need help. More information is available on the Work and Income website here: https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/eligibility/emergencies/2020/coronavirus.html#null

The Ministry is regularly updating its information on the Novel coronavirus page and providing information on its Facebook page.

