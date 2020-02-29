News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Personal Care Vital for the Promotion of Good Dental Health

Saturday, 29 February 2020, 11:11 am
Dental Today

In the current medical services climate, it may feel like personal care and relationship with medical practitioners are things of the past. Gone are the days when doctors would make regular house calls. Gone, too, are the days when generations would visit the same GP or dentist, or witness a child take over the family medical practice. Instead, patients are often subjected to extended wait lists and bouncing from one practitioner to the next in the hope of finding one with whom they can build at least some kind of trust and rapport.

Despite the many benefits of our subsidised healthcare system, current generations have little to no concept of what it might look like to be more than just a number on a medical practitioner’s roster. And this is problematic when it comes to effective and continued healthcare, as treating patients as cogs in the medical industry machine can lead to increased cases of misdiagnoses, overmedication, and/or lengthy cure times that might have been prevented had a patient been better known by their attending practitioner. In the dental field, specifically, the lack of personal connection can mean that patients are left on wait lists despite being in need of immediate assistance to address their pain, or are subjected to unnecessary procedures.

Thankfully, practitioners like DentalToday still see the value of personal and personalised patient care. By offering patients treatments best suited to their individual needs, and not simply what is easiest or cheapest for the practitioner to perform or offer, these medical professionals are often far better able to treat patients efficiently and effectively while also maintaining a sense of safety and personal bonds. Another key consideration is how smaller family practices are better able to assist patients without requiring lengthy waiting periods. For example, DentalToday treats anyone with pain on the same day, which is of great benefit to the patient in need of immediate assistance.

In a world where financial considerations generally trump individual needs, and where medical and dental care is often more a numbers game than a true pursuit of health care, it is good to know that there are still those working in the medical field who believe that prevention is better than cure, that patients are firstly people, and that a variety of professional and personalised services can go a long way to promoting individual health.


