News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Cancer Society Still Open And Ready To Help

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 11:27 am
Press Release: Cancer Society

Cancer Society say they are still here supporting people with cancer.

“COVID-19 is having a big impact on the lives of many and we’ve had to change how we do things,” says Elizabeth Chesterman, Cancer Society Canterbury-West Coast Chief Executive.

“Cancer treatments are still going ahead and we want people with cancer to know we are still here for them. But like many services we have had to change the way we do this in the short term.

“Our Accommodation Service at Daffodil Lodge and Daffodil House remains open. We have a thorough screening and sanitisation programme in place as health and safety is a priority.

“Unfortunately, we have had to suspend our driving and shuttle service as many of our drivers need to stay safe at home. We are working closely with DHB’s and families to find other transport to treatment options, including using our staff members.”

The Cancer Society want people to know that they are still here to support locals during their cancer experience.

“The doors to our offices may have had to close but we are still here. You do not have to feel alone when we are only a phone call away – please reach out and contact us for advice and support, or if you are feeling lonely,” says Liz Chesterman.

“We’ve moved our support online and are contacting people through a number of platforms. People can still ring our 0800 Cancer (226 237) cancer helpline to speak directly to a local support staff member.”

All large group fundraisers run by Cancer Society Canterbury-West Coast in March through to May have been postponed. This includes Relay For Life (28 March) and Trans Alpine Scooter Safari (16 May). With a number of smaller events also postponed.

Cancer Society say this has an impact on their ability to provide services as they face a significant reduction in donations. People wanting to support the Cancer Society can go to https://canterbury-west-coast.cancernz.org.nz/how-to-get-involved/make-a-donation/donate-now/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cancer Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 