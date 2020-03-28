Cancer Society Still Open And Ready To Help

Cancer Society say they are still here supporting people with cancer.

“COVID-19 is having a big impact on the lives of many and we’ve had to change how we do things,” says Elizabeth Chesterman, Cancer Society Canterbury-West Coast Chief Executive.

“Cancer treatments are still going ahead and we want people with cancer to know we are still here for them. But like many services we have had to change the way we do this in the short term.

“Our Accommodation Service at Daffodil Lodge and Daffodil House remains open. We have a thorough screening and sanitisation programme in place as health and safety is a priority.

“Unfortunately, we have had to suspend our driving and shuttle service as many of our drivers need to stay safe at home. We are working closely with DHB’s and families to find other transport to treatment options, including using our staff members.”

The Cancer Society want people to know that they are still here to support locals during their cancer experience.

“The doors to our offices may have had to close but we are still here. You do not have to feel alone when we are only a phone call away – please reach out and contact us for advice and support, or if you are feeling lonely,” says Liz Chesterman.

“We’ve moved our support online and are contacting people through a number of platforms. People can still ring our 0800 Cancer (226 237) cancer helpline to speak directly to a local support staff member.”

All large group fundraisers run by Cancer Society Canterbury-West Coast in March through to May have been postponed. This includes Relay For Life (28 March) and Trans Alpine Scooter Safari (16 May). With a number of smaller events also postponed.

Cancer Society say this has an impact on their ability to provide services as they face a significant reduction in donations. People wanting to support the Cancer Society can go to https://canterbury-west-coast.cancernz.org.nz/how-to-get-involved/make-a-donation/donate-now/

