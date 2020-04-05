Waikato DHB CBACs Assess Over 6000

More than 6000 people have been assessed by the eight Waikato Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) as of Saturday, 4 April.

“The number of people we have been able to assist is the result of so much hard work by our Waikato DHB, Civil Defence, iwi and council partners. A special thank you also to our lab staff who turned around Waikato’s ability to test for COVID-19 in a matter of days,” said Dr Damian Tomic, Waikato DHB clinical director of planning.

“The healthcare team has been incredible in redeploying from their usual jobs to ensure the CBACs are well staffed and running at full speed from the moment they open.”

CBAC sites are set up very quickly, within 24 hours if necessary. Whangamata is the next CBAC to open on 6 April to increase support for the local community and local health services.

For all sites, locations and opening hours visit: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac

Results from Saturday 4 April CBAC reporting

Date set up CBAC Total Assessments 16 March Te Korowai Thames 202 21 March Claudelands 3860 22 March Tokoroa 550 26 March Taumarunui 63 26 March Ngaruawahia 137 27 March Huntly 193 27 March Te Kuiti 169 28 March Te Aroha 407 30 March Matamata 571 Total 6152

Note to media:

The DHB has a duty to uphold patient privacy which includes reporting on suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health each day announces confirmed national COVID-19 cases and this includes Waikato cases.

If there is a cluster of confirmed cases this will be listed on the Ministry website.

Waikato DHB’s Public Health team also provides statements on any local clusters and the actions taken in response. All statements can be found on our newsroom. The DHB currently does not provide further detail on the locations of individual cases as this risks breaching our patients’ right to privacy.

COVID-19 suspected or positive cases are required to self-isolate which ensures there is no additional risk to their local community.

The level 4 lockdown rules provide the best possible guidance for everyone to keep themselves and their families safe and is an effective way to eliminate the virus from our communities. Please continue to assist the DHBs in reminding people to stay in their ‘bubble’, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.

For Waikato DHB information visit: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19

For central COVID-19 information visit: www.covid19.org.nz

