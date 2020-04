SDHB COVID-19 Update 05/04 : 9 new COVID-19 cases in Southern

The Ministry of Health announced 9 new COVID-19 cases in the Southern region today, bringing the region’s total to 160 as of 8am this morning. Confirmed and probable cases are combined for this and future totals, to match Ministry case reporting.

For a breakdown by Territorial Authority please visit the Southern Health website https://www.southernhealth.nz/sdhdCOVID19/cases-updates

