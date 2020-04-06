News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Maori Focussed Centre To Test For COVID-19 In South Auckland

Monday, 6 April 2020, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Whanau Ora Community Clinic

A Community Based Assessment Centre or Drive-In testing station will now focus on Maori and the wider South Auckland Community based in Manukau.

From Saturday 4th April 2020, the Whanau Ora Community Clinic constructed a CBAC Drive-In testing station in the response to the urgent need in the area.

The testing station has specifically been set up to provide the community with a valuable resource to combat COVID-19, especially amongst Maori and Pacific families.

It provides a culturally appropriate approach, and will ensure any tests done are monitored and managed accordingly, by self-isolation and community outbreak prevention.

Whanau Ora Community Clinic Director George Ngatai says “testing for Maori at the Manukau station was at 51% since Saturday and this number will only increase for this particular community”. This testing is just phase 1 as George sees other issues evolve from the lockdown due to COVID-19

Clinical Director for Whanau Ora Dr Vanshdeep Tangri said that Maori, Pacific and quintile 5 communities are vulnerable as is the wider South Auckland area and providing choice for Maori, Pacific and other communities is great as we have seen by our current results.

Anyone who feels they have COVID-19 symptoms, please visit the testing station at 25 Druces Road in Wiri and meet with our medical team on site. This is a drive through type service which means no one needs to get out of the car for testing unless needed. Its all done in the comfort of your vehicle and takes around 15 minutes.

The Manukau based station will be operating 7 days a week between 8am – 4pm.

