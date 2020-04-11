Precautions To Ensure Safe Transfer Of Hospital-level Residents From Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital

All 20 of the hospital-level residents moving from Rosewood into other facilities have tested negative for COVID-19 and are not showing any symptoms of infection.

As precautionary measures these residents will be cared for in isolation for the first 14 days after their move to their new facility. Staff caring for them will be wearing full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the first 14 days. All Aged Residential Care facilities receiving residents from Rosewood are being offered additional training in PPE use and infection prevention and control measures.

The residents will continue to be closely monitored for any signs of COVID-19 infection in their new facility.

Canterbury DHB’s Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) team are involved in providing advice related to IPC precautions for each of the 20 residents who will be relocating. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of all residents.

We thank those rest home facilities who are welcoming the residents from Rosewood.

Canterbury DHB would also like to acknowledge the support and assistance of all the families/whānau of the Rosewood residents who have been extremely understanding and helpful at this time.

The first resident moved today and the residents will progressively be relocated into their new rest homes over the coming week.

-- Canterbury DHB CEO David Meates

