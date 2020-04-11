News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Precautions To Ensure Safe Transfer Of Hospital-level Residents From Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital

Saturday, 11 April 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

All 20 of the hospital-level residents moving from Rosewood into other facilities have tested negative for COVID-19 and are not showing any symptoms of infection.

As precautionary measures these residents will be cared for in isolation for the first 14 days after their move to their new facility. Staff caring for them will be wearing full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the first 14 days. All Aged Residential Care facilities receiving residents from Rosewood are being offered additional training in PPE use and infection prevention and control measures.

The residents will continue to be closely monitored for any signs of COVID-19 infection in their new facility.

Canterbury DHB’s Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) team are involved in providing advice related to IPC precautions for each of the 20 residents who will be relocating. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of all residents.

We thank those rest home facilities who are welcoming the residents from Rosewood.

Canterbury DHB would also like to acknowledge the support and assistance of all the families/whānau of the Rosewood residents who have been extremely understanding and helpful at this time.

The first resident moved today and the residents will progressively be relocated into their new rest homes over the coming week.

-- Canterbury DHB CEO David Meates

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

