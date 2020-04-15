NHHT Drop In Immunisation Centre Kawakawa
Flu Vaccinations Available
Ngati Hine Health Trust is offering community-wide Flu Vaccinations for high risk whanau including those 65 years and over, those with a long term condition such as heart, respiratory\asthma, diabetes, immune-compromised, children with asthma and hapu mama. Flu vaccination is also available for high risk people such as healthcare and other frontline workers, which includes emergency services, social services, police, defence, and border control.
Immunisations Available
Do your tamariki need their childhood immunisations? Bring them in to get their regular immunisations done.
Well-Child Tamariki Ora checks can be done on-site as well.
Drop In
You don’t need to be enrolled. You don’t need an appointment. You don’t even have to get out of the car – it's a drive through service, the nurses will come to you!