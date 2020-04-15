News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NHHT Drop In Immunisation Centre Kawakawa

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 3:24 pm
Ngati Hine Health Trust

Flu Vaccinations Available

Ngati Hine Health Trust is offering community-wide Flu Vaccinations for high risk whanau including those 65 years and over, those with a long term condition such as heart, respiratory\asthma, diabetes, immune-compromised, children with asthma and hapu mama. Flu vaccination is also available for high risk people such as healthcare and other frontline workers, which includes emergency services, social services, police, defence, and border control.

Immunisations Available

Do your tamariki need their childhood immunisations? Bring them in to get their regular immunisations done.

Well-Child Tamariki Ora checks can be done on-site as well.

Drop In

You don’t need to be enrolled. You don’t need an appointment. You don’t even have to get out of the car – it's a drive through service, the nurses will come to you!

This service is open Monday to Friday from 9am - 4pm, 2 Vogel Street, Kawakawa.

For further information, phone 09 404 0861.

