News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

5 New Cases Of COVID-19

Friday, 24 April 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today there are five new cases of COVID-19 to report - made up of two new confirmed cases and three new probable cases.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,456.

Of the new cases we are reporting today, one is linked to overseas travel, three are linked to an existing cluster, and one is still under investigation, possibly linked to overseas travel.

Sadly, today we are reporting the death of a man in his 60s who was a resident at Rosewood Rest Home & Hospital in Christchurch. He is the second resident from the hospital level wing of Rosewood to pass away.

This man had underlying health conditions and was considered to be a probable case of COVID-19 based on his exposure history and clinical symptoms.

This man is the 10th person from the Rosewood cluster to pass away.

This illustrates, once again, the impact this disease can have, especially on vulnerable people.

There are now 1,095 reported cases of COVID-19 which we can confirm have recovered – an increase of 30 on yesterday.

Today there are eight people in hospital. That total includes one person in the ICU in Middlemore.

There are still 16 significant clusters – with only one case newly attributed to a significant cluster. In total, we have recorded 379 people as recovered from COVID-19 who were considered part of a significant cluster.

In terms of testing, yesterday we completed another new record of 6,961 tests, with total tests to date of 108,238.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 