Kiwis Need To Keep Up With Smear Tests, Immunisations, And Blood Pressure Checks

It’s fair to say that injections and smear tests aren’t everybody’s favourite but they’re necessary and need to be done - even during a global pandemic.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is reminding New Zealanders that regular healthcare continues to be vitally important even during Level Three of our COVID-19 response. That means people need to call their GP and make an appointment for their smear test, children’s immunisations, or blood pressure check if they’re due.

College Medical Director Dr Bryan Betty says, "We’re hearing reports of New Zealanders ignoring their text reminders or thinking their GP clinic has ‘forgotten to turn off their regular reminders’ and that is a worry.

"Kiwis need to call their GP for an appointment and keep up to date on their regular healthcare and not save it up until we get to Level Two or Level One.

"Your GPs is set up to care for patients safely, which might mean asking you to wash your hands at entry, waiting in your car before your appointment, or giving you a mask to wear while you see your GP."

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 GPs have been doing most of their consultations by phone, email and video. However, people have always been able to book in person appointments if they are required.

