News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Kiwis Need To Keep Up With Smear Tests, Immunisations, And Blood Pressure Checks

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

It’s fair to say that injections and smear tests aren’t everybody’s favourite but they’re necessary and need to be done - even during a global pandemic.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is reminding New Zealanders that regular healthcare continues to be vitally important even during Level Three of our COVID-19 response. That means people need to call their GP and make an appointment for their smear test, children’s immunisations, or blood pressure check if they’re due.

College Medical Director Dr Bryan Betty says, "We’re hearing reports of New Zealanders ignoring their text reminders or thinking their GP clinic has ‘forgotten to turn off their regular reminders’ and that is a worry.

"Kiwis need to call their GP for an appointment and keep up to date on their regular healthcare and not save it up until we get to Level Two or Level One.

"Your GPs is set up to care for patients safely, which might mean asking you to wash your hands at entry, waiting in your car before your appointment, or giving you a mask to wear while you see your GP."

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 GPs have been doing most of their consultations by phone, email and video. However, people have always been able to book in person appointments if they are required.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 