News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZMA Joins Call For The Release Of The Simpson Report Into The Health And Disability System

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Medical Association

The New Zealand Medical Association supports the call for the release of the Health and Disability System Review.

The Minister of Health must formally receive the report, and release it, so that New Zealanders and those working in the health sector can consider the recommendations.

"We acknowledge that it is difficult for the Government at this time to respond formally to the report, but this is also the time to be making those changes necessary to have New Zealand delivering a high performing, joined up and well-resourced health system, " says Dr Kate Baddock, Chair of the NZMA.

"Our response to Covid is the envy of many in the rest of the world - let's do what is needed and invest as we need to in our health system, in order to maintain that reputation longer term."

"We know that the post-Covid health environment will be very different, so having the Report findings means we can do what needs to be done to make sure New Zealanders get the healthcare they deserve."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Medical Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 