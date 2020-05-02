Announcing The COVID-19 Conference

The International AIDS Society (IAS) will host a virtual COVID-19 Conference on breaking COVID-19 research, policy analysis and frontline experience. The conference will take place on 10-11 July 2020*, concluding AIDS 2020: Virtual. Register for the conference here.

In recognition of the urgent need to analyse the latest science, policy and practice related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual COVID-19 Conference will feature a free-of-charge, stand-alone programmeof plenary, invited-speaker and abstract-driven sessions.

Many of the global experts gathering for AIDS 2020: Virtual are also leading voices in SARS-CoV-2 virology, immunology, vaccines, clinical care and therapeutic guidelines, and trials. The virtual conference will provide a unique opportunity to help shape the evolving global response to COVID-19.

COVID-19 abstract submissions, including exploratory studies, are now open until Monday, 25 May 2020. Abstracts for the COVID-19 Conference will be considered in one of the following tracks:

Track A: Basic science, pathogenesis, virology, immunology, inflammation

Basic science, pathogenesis, virology, immunology, inflammation Track B: Clinical science, testing (RT-PCR and serologic) and diagnoses, natural history, clinical care, ARDS care, therapeutics

Clinical science, testing (RT-PCR and serologic) and diagnoses, natural history, clinical care, ARDS care, therapeutics Track C: Epidemiology, transmission dynamics, prevention, vaccines

Epidemiology, transmission dynamics, prevention, vaccines Track D: Public health responses including physical distancing and community level efforts, programmes, policies, lifting restrictions, modelling

Public health responses including physical distancing and community level efforts, programmes, policies, lifting restrictions, modelling Track E: Social, economic, political, human rights impacts of the pandemic and the response.

