News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

ExerciseNZ Advising Parliament Today About Alert Level Two

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 8:44 am
Press Release: ExerciseNZ

ExerciseNZ will today advise parliament’s epidemic response committee on how to manage risks associated with Covid-19 within exercise facilities and exercise providers in New Zealand in alert level two.

Richard Beddie, the ExerciseNZ chief executive, says he will table a framework to the committee for exercise facilities in New Zealand NZ operating in a coronavirus environment, showing how people can safely return to exercise facilities when alert level two begins.

“The report will provide recommendations for exercise providers that are evidence based and follow a risk-minimisation model,” Beddie says.

“It will provide a series of protocols should community transmission risk rise and additional protocols need to be considered to keep exercise facilities open.

“The framework, developed by ExerciseNZ, is a world first during the pandemic, having engaged global experts, as well as a NZ-based clinical protocol designer to ensure all the recommendations were evidence-based and consistent with the latest research on covid-19.

“We’ve specifically considered each and every covid-19 risk and developed a mitigation strategy from them, using a model based on one developed by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, USA.

“We go much farther than we think government will likely go at alert level two. We cover detailed examples and common scenarios, everything from water coolers to treadmills. But we also specifically mandate increased social distancing over and above the existing level two rules, as well as masks in some settings for exercise staff.

“This is all based on the latest evidence and research and due to the unique risks that exercise can pose. The important thing is that by following these guidelines, being in an exercise facility will be safer than going to the supermarket, according to all our research.

“In submitting this framework, we want to not only provide support to exercise providers in navigating covid-19 but provide information to government and the New Zealand exercising public of more than half a million, that we take safety seriously.

“We have the best evidence-based protocols in the world and will work with the industry to make sure everyone is as safe as possible,” Beddie says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ExerciseNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 