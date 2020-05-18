News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Lack Of Support For Vulnerable Mothers Continues

Monday, 18 May 2020, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Mothers Matter

Mothers Matter is a collaboration of science experts, clinical experts, respected social well-being advocates. It is committed to the legal and moral rights of pregnancy, birthing, post-natal care of women, babies, and whanau.

Mothers Matter is incredulous that our government remains unmoved with the lack of support for our most vulnerable, mothers and babies in the first days of life.

Founder and social entrepreneur of Mothers Matter, Chloe Wright, has long petitioned those in the Ministry of Health, DHBs and governmental bodies to recognize the crucial care needed for pregnant, birthing, and post-natal mothers. While agreement has been reached that midwifery is the best support for these stages, there has been very little movement on recognizing that in financial terms. There is no recognition given to the non-government purpose-built birthing centres that allow women, babies and support persons to experience the time of healing and bonding. This time allows for strong levels of attachment and bonding to their new baby. It also increases the commitment of parents to each other, and follows the child for the rest of their life.

The government is aware of the science that supports the crucial importance of the best level of care necessary for the best start in life. However, there is no recognition of this in Thursday’s budget.

Four purpose-built Birthing Centres in some of New Zealand’s most at risk areas have been operating since late 2014. Aware of the lack of equity that follows those who feel unable to demand what is rightfully theirs, the centres were opened as a social enterprise. It was a bold and audacious attempt to show the government how solid, equitable support could and should be available to all women.

The centres would support the science that in New Zealand was lacking in our practice of care. We wanted to give to mothers what is their right - at least 48 hours of the best post-natal care for uncomplicated births and more for complicated births, social vulnerability, or lack of confidence/competence.

A former Prime Minister recognized the government saving by putting the support at the beginning of life, especially through to the first thousand days. Bill English pointed out every $1.00 spent at the beginning can save $15.00 later in life through physical and mental health savings.

Chloe Wright is ‘appalled’ that despite all the science, the latest budget ignores the burgeoning social cost.

‘Has this never occurred to our Minister of Finance or is it of no importance to our Prime Minister? The Prime Minister could not have escaped knowledge of MP Louise Upston and her petition to increase post-natal care to 72 hours for non-intervention births. There is a season for all things, and with pregnancy, birth, post-natal healing is the time for our system to be solid, real, and kind in real terms.’

These four sanctuaries were established as a model of care. The first centre built in the Bay of Plenty has been to a supported with great results by the BOPDHB. In Palmerston North recently the running of the centre was taken over by MCDHB with a Memorandum of Understanding that the philosophy of care would be retained. The centres in Lower Hutt and South Auckland receive no government support whatsoever. They are an obvious solution to enabling women to receive the level of equitable care. All centres are supported by the Wright Family Foundation who support multiple wrap-around services for the communities.

This cannot be sustained indefinitely, all that has ever been asked is funding for services only. Is the government now going to build its own solution, ignoring the fact that birthing centres are just minutes away from local hospitals?

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mothers Matter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 