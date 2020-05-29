News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Report Reveals Frontline Nurses’ Struggles During COVID-19 Pandemic

Friday, 29 May 2020, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

A recently released report by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) and the McGuinness Institute highlights the challenges faced by NZNO members (nurses, midwives, health care assistants, kai mahi hauora and nursing students) working on the frontlines at the height of the COVID-19 crisis in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Based on a survey of NZNO members, conducted between 22 April and 4 May 2020, the report reveals an incredibly unprepared health system, and NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says the organisations hope this report will give the Government concrete examples of health care workers’ experiences so we can be better prepared for pandemics to come.

"We are where we are, not because the system was working, but because of the bravery and expertise of our members, as well as a rāhui (lockdown; time for reflection) that was well supported by public health experts, community-based groups and self-organised iwi and hapū.

"The last few months have exposed deep flaws and disconnections in our health system, but responses to our calls for change have often been slow or, in many areas, non-existent.

"Our frontline workers know very well the issues the system faces and how to fix them, so we wanted to ensure those things were captured."

Ms Nuku says that the lack of confidence in PPE supply, shown in the report, indicates a massive flaw in its supply and distribution as well as a disturbing disconnect between high level rhetoric and what actually happens on the ground.

"About half of the nurses surveyed were not confident about PPE supply, and their comments reveal they felt let down in terms of access to PPE and in proper training in its use. And as we clearly saw, their lives were needlessly put in danger as a result.

"Another big issue revealed is the contrast between staff working in district health boards and those in the aged care, disability and primary health sectors. For example, primary health care workers (e.g. GP practice nurses) were the most involved with testing and triaging, but say they felt much less prepared and supported than their colleagues working in public hospitals.

"Unsurprisingly, Issues around PPE preparedness and nurses having to go into isolation also highlighted continued problems around inadequate staffing levels.

"While we weren’t surprised to see these results, the survey has reinforced the need to address some fundamental issues around the allocation and distribution of funding and resources, PPE supply and training, and staffing levels."

NZNO is really grateful to the McGuinness Institute, and to those members who gave their time, for helping share such important stories, and Ms Nuku says it is now up to the Government to honour our frontline workers, and all of us in Aotearoa, by making the changes we need for the future.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 