RANZCOG Calls For Funding For Maternal Mental Health

Thursday, 11 June 2020, 3:44 pm
Press Release: RANZCOG

Dedicated funding must be made available for maternal mental health and it is imperative women have access to specialist mental health services, according to the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG).

In a submission to the New Zealand Ministry of Health on its COVID-19 Psychosocial and Mental Wellbeing Recovery Plan, RANZCOG, the peak body for obstetrics and gynaecology and women’s health in New Zealand and Australia, says addressing the mental health and well-being of women around pregnancy and after birth will make a significant contribution not just to the wellbeing of women, but also to families and communities.

“Key to this is equitable access including for those often under-served such as young women, Māori and Pacifika and women living rurally,” RANZCOG says.

“Given the vulnerability of maternal mental health in New Zealand and the consequences of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions for pregnant women and new mothers, focusing on the psychosocial and mental wellbeing of these women will be an important part of overall recovery.”

RANZCOG and the New Zealand College of Midwives have called on the New Zealand Ministry of Health to conduct a Maternity Consumer Survey, to capture information about women’s experiences of maternity care through the pandemic period.
 

