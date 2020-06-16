News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Private Surgical Hospitals Delighted With The Proposed Health Sector Reforms

Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 6:21 pm
Press Release: NZ Private Surgical Hospitals Association

Private surgical hospitals are delighted the proposed health sector reforms will help address the question of surgery access inequity and reduce surgical waiting lists

One of the key Health and Disability System review’s recommendations is that “hospital and specialist services should operate as a cohesive Tier 2 network …”.

It also states that “most Tier 2 services should continue to be delivered by every DHB, with more complex services being led by agreed providers …”

President of the New Zealand Private Surgical Hospitals Association, Richard Whitney, sees these recommendations creating more active and strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“Hopefully this will mean closer and more productive working relationships for us with policymakers and a greater appetite among DHBs for partnering for the delivery of a wide range of healthcare services.

“If the review drives that outcome it will greatly enhance health service delivery and efficiency through the reduction of waiting lists, benefitting tens of thousands of Kiwis who, at the moment, can’t get access to the surgery they need in a timely fashion.”

Private surgical hospitals undertake more than 180,000 procedures a year, greater than 50 per cent of all elective surgeries in New Zealand.

Whitney says the private sector has the willingness, appetite, capability and capacity to help shift the dial on how sector-wide services could and should be arranged.

He says the sector needs to see a universal approach amongst all DHBs to leverage this opportunity on a long-term and strategic basis.

“The Covid crisis has shown us all that a partnership approach not only works very well but is also critical in ensuring efficient, effective and equitable service provision

“As a sector, we worked much more closely and productively with DHBs during the pandemic, but the norm, regretfully, tends to be that DHBs use us on an as and when required basis.

“That creates inefficiencies and extra costs for the health system, creating inevitable service barriers for patients.

“We’ve long urged government to implement a formal policy of engaging private hospitals, as part of an all-of-sector approach, to help address the growing, unmet demand for elective surgery, and we’re pleased to see this being one of Heather Simpson’s review recommendations.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Private Surgical Hospitals Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 