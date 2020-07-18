News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

1 New Case Of COVID-19

Saturday, 18 July 2020, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today.

It has been 78 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Today’s case is a man in his 50s who arrived in New Zealand on July 12 from Central Africa via Tanzania, Doha and Brisbane. He is now in the quarantine facility in Auckland after being transferred yesterday.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 22.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1,200, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,403 tests.

The total number of tests completed in New Zealand to date is 441,123.

Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
