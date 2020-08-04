Businesses Come On Board To Support Better Breathing

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) are pleased to announce the launch of their new business sponsorship programme ‘Friends of the Foundation’ today, with design and construction company eHaus the first Gold Friend to come on board.

ARFNZ is a registered charity and is reliant on community grants, sponsorships, and donations to operate. The Foundation plans to form partnerships with likeminded businesses who share the same values of improving respiratory health for New Zealanders.

"In the COVID-19 environment, raising awareness of good respiratory health is more important than ever" says Letitia Harding, Chief Executive, ARFNZ.

One in seven children, and one in eight adults have asthma in New Zealand, with unhealthy housing conditions a key contributor to these statistics.

Shelley Cresswell, National Marketing Manager, eHaus - New Zealand leaders in Passive House design and construction, stresses that these are statistics that we cannot ignore.

"Constructing the healthiest, energy efficient homes is our goal, and the work the Foundation does is a perfect fit for us. We are really proud to be partnering with them and offering some solutions for the respiratory health of New Zealanders."

"It’s great to have ‘Friends’ out there who know the value of a healthy home and lifestyle and its ability to reduce the impact of respiratory illnesses" says Letitia.

The Friends of the Foundation sponsorship programme focusses on supporting initiatives including education, raising awareness in the community, supporting those with a respiratory condition, and leading respiratory best practice for healthcare professionals.

"The need for these initiatives is wide-spread across our communities" says Letitia, "Forming mutually beneficial relationships with businesses will ensure that we can continue to reach those who need the most support.

"Our goal is to have all Kiwis able to breathe freely."

More information about the Friends of the Foundation programme can be found at: www.asthmafoundation.org.nz/about-us/friends-of-the-foundation

© Scoop Media

