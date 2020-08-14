News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Visiting Tauranga And Whakatāne Hospitals During COVID-19 At Alert Level 2

Friday, 14 August 2020, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

People wishing to visit whānau, family and friends in Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals during COVID-19 Alert Level 2 are asked to be aware of some restrictions that are currently in place to support the need to maintain social distancing.

In the Emergency Department (ED), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU) and Acute Care Unit (ACU), high risk areas of our hospitals, the general principle is two nominated visitors per patient with only one visitor at a time.

In other hospital areas, it is one visitor at a time, but more than one person is able to visit during the day.

Exceptions may be considered in special circumstances and will be assessed on a case by case basis. We encourage our Māori and Pacific Island whānau to request the support of Māori Health Gains and Development when requesting exceptions.

Acting Chief Operations Officer Bronwyn Anstis says the focus at Alert Level 2 continues to be on protecting patients and staff from any potential risk of exposure to COVID-19, at the same time as recognising the important role of visitors in the healing process.

“In all areas of both hospitals, we are also required to ensure safe physical distancing for all, and this is more challenging to do so in the specialist areas, hence our restrictions.

“We are very grateful to the public during this time for their understanding and helping us to ensure that priority is given to the needs and care of the patients, and the safety and security of staff."

Tauranga and Whakatāne Hospitals now have one entrance only at each hospital for patients and visitors, who will need to either fill out contact tracing cards or scan the COVID Tracer App QR code on entry.

“We also remind visitors that if they need to wear a mask, to please bring it with them so we can reserve our masks for patients and staff who need them. Please be especially mindful of core public health precautions such as good hand hygiene and physical distancing. And be kind.”

People who would like more information can phone the Patient Information Centre on 0800 333 477 or email contactus@bopdhb.govt.nz in advance.

Our Māori Health Gains and Development team are available to provide guidance and support to Māori whānau who want to understand how to provide manaakitanga to their loved ones in the hospital. Whānau can ask to be referred to Māori Health Gains and Development through the Patient Information Centre.

COVID-19 Testing

The public is being asked to continue seeking medical advice for COVID-19 symptoms through their GP in the first instance. If people are symptomatic they should contact their GP or Healthline

What are the COVID-19 symptoms?

Symptoms include:

• a cough

• a high temperature of at least 38°C

• shortness of breath

• sore throat

• sneezing and runny nose

• temporary loss of smell.

These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have COVID-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as colds and flu. Shortness of breath is a sign of possible pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.

Staying Safe at Level Two:

  • clean your hands often
  • sneeze and cough into your elbow
  • keep your distance (2 metres in public) from other people
  • In situations where you can’t maintain your distance wear a mask or face covering.

For more information go to www.covid19.govt.nz or to www.covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz

