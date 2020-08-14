News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

List Of Designated Practices For COVID-19 Testing Released, New Rosedale Pop-Up

Friday, 14 August 2020, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Auckland health authorities have released a list of designated practices, further increasing public options for COVID-19 testing.

The 43 designated practices are general practices where members of the public can make an appointment for a free COVID-19 test without needing to be enrolled.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Margie Apa said the city’s three DHBs and seven PHOs are working tirelessly to increase public access to testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

“If you have cold or flu-like symptoms and are enrolled with a GP we strongly encourage you to call your doctor to arrange a test,” Ms Apa said.

“We know many people are not enrolled – they can obtain a free test at any of our urgent care clinics or designated practices.”

With a new pop-up opening in Rosedale on Saturday 14 August, there will be 17 CTCs open in metropolitan Auckland this weekend, providing essential surge testing capacity.

The Rosedale CTC is located at Northcare Accident and Medical, 5 Home Place, Rosedale and is open Monday to Sunday from 8am – 5pm.

“We know many people are experiencing long queues at our CTCs as our communities continue to seek testing in unprecedented numbers.” Ms Apa says.

“Where possible, please help us relieve some of this pressure by choosing a general practice or urgent care clinic for your test instead of attending a CTC.

“If a CTC is the best option for you, there are ways you can speed up the testing process. Take your NHI number with you and a form of ID. Please only come to a CTC if you have symptoms, and wear a mask and gloves. Our CTC staff will test you as soon as they can.

“I want to thank the public for their patience at our CTCs and to acknowledge our primary care sector for the work they are doing at CTCs, general practices and urgent care clinics. They continue to be the frontline of the pandemic response in Auckland.”

By 4pm today (Friday 14 August) our laboratories had registered over 10,000 tests taken on Wednesday and over 8,100 tests taken on Thursday. Those numbers continue to grow.

Help us manage demand at our Community Testing Centres:

  • Take your NHI number with you and a form of ID – this will speed up your testing.
  • Please only come to a CTC if you have symptoms, and wear a mask and gloves
  • Be prepared for a long wait – you may want to bring water and food.
  • Rest assured that our CTC staff are working hard test you as soon as they can.
  • Thank you for your patience as we work together to respond to this outbreak.

For advice on where to go for your test, call your local doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

The list of designated practices in Auckland is below.

For the up to date information on testing locations in Auckland visit arphs.health.nz/covid19test

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

List of designated practices in Auckland as at 14 August

DHB AreaPractice Name Practice Address & Ph.Opening hours for swabbing Patient booking and general practice referral information 
AucklandHealth New Lynn1 McCrae Way, New LynnMon - Fri 8.30am - 4pmPhone: (09) 827 8888, Walk-in Ok
Counties ManukauOtara Family & Christian Health Centre5/120 East Tamaki Rd, Otara Mall Mon - Fri 2pm - 5pm, Sat, 8am - 12pmPatients to make appointment (09) 274 6654, or message chatbox on website www.otarafamily.health.nz; No walk-ins
Counties ManukauPokeno Family Health31 Great South Rd, Pokeno Mon - Fri 9am - 4pmPatients: (09) 558 1294, Walk-ins Ok
Counties ManukauPapatoetoe Family Doctors2/65 St George St, Health Hub, Papatoetoe. Note entrance is through driveway between 61 and 59 St George Street.Mon - Fri 9am - 3.30pmPatients: (09) 278 2578 No walk-ins
Counties ManukauThe Doctors Middlemore215 Massey Rd, Mangere EastMon - Sun 8am - 6pmPatients: (09) 275 9977 Walk-ins Ok
AucklandOnehealth General Practice and Urgent Care 122 Remuera Road, NewmarketMon - Sun 8am - 7pmPatients: (09) 522 2800 for a booked appointment, No GP referral required
AucklandWhitecross CityMed 8 Albert Street, AucklandMon - Fri 8am - 5.30pm Phone ahead, Patients: (09) 377 5525,
AucklandQueen Street Doctors. (Mills Lane entrance)

87 Queen Street, Auckland Central

(09) 373 4055

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm Patient to book appointments Ph: (09) 307 1367. No walk-ins
WaitematāPeninsula Medical Centre 382 Te Atatu Road, Te Atatu PeninsulaMon - Fri 9am - 4:30pm, Sat 13/8 9am - 1pmPatients: (09) 834 6300, Walk-ins OK
Counties ManukauBakerfield Medical and Urgent Care 16A Bakerfield Place, ManukauMon - Fri 8am - 4pm, Sat - Sun 9am - 1pmPhone: (09) 263 7770/ 027 291 3442/ 021 0898 5464 Email: covid19@bakerfield.co.nz, Walk in ok
WaitematāThe Doctors Waimauku 6 Waimauku Station Road, WaimaukuMon, Wed, Fri 8am - 5pm, Tue, Thurs 8am - 6pm, Sat 8.30am - 12pm

Patient: text 027 381 4209 or

(09) 411 8094

AucklandStoddard Road Medical 223 Stoddard Road, Mount RoskillMon - Fri 9am - 12pm, Sat 1pm - 4pm Patients: (09) 621 0387 and ask for a Covid appointment, No walk-ins
AucklandFreemans Bay Medical Centre 100 Wellington Street, Freemans BayMon - Fri afternoon clinic Patients: (09) 378 6653, No walk-ins
AucklandWestgate Medical Centre 13E Maki Street, WestgateMon - Sun 8am - 5pm

GP referral - 021 108 4867

Fax: (09) 833 3135, Walk-ins OK

WaitematāThe Doctors Red Beach 9/42 Red Beach Road, Red BeachMon - Fri 8am - 4:30pm, Sun 16/8 10am - 2pmPatients: By Appointment ONLY by calling 09 427 9130 or by email covid@rb.thedoctors.co.nz
AucklandThe Doctors Onehunga 73 Church Street, OnehungaMon - Fri 8.30am - 4pm, Sat 15/8 8.30am - 5pmPatients: (09) 634 5184 for appointment
Counties ManukauTuruki Healthcare Mangere

2/32 Canning Crescent, Mangere

(09) 275 5788

Mon - Fri 8am - 8pm, Sat 9am - 1pmPatients: 0800 493 552
Counties ManukauCounties Medical LP - Papakura

6-18 O'Shannessey Street, Papakura

(09) 299 9380

Mon - Sun 9am - 9pm Patients: Walk-in and will be triaged by Registered Nurse
Counties ManukauThe Doctors Ti Rakau 316 Ti Rakau Drive, BurswoodMon - Fri 8am - 5pm Patients: (09) 273 8980, Walk-ins OK
Counties ManukauBotany Medical & Urgent Care 2 Market Square Botany Town Centre, East TamakiMon - Fri 8am - 6pm, Sat/Sun 9am - 3pm Patients: (09) 280 1790, Walk-ins OK
AucklandManukau Family Doctors A&M 597 Great South Road, ManukauMon - Fri 2pm - 5pm Patients: (09) 277 5777, Walk-ins OK
AucklandMt Eden 575

575 Mt Eden Road, Mt Eden

(09) 623 4599

Mon - Fri 2pm - 4pmPatients: 027 383 9478, No walk-ins
Counties ManukauKaraka Family Health 7/71 Hingaia Road, KarakaMon - Fri 8.30am - 5pm, Sat/Sun 9am - 2pm Patients: (09) 282 5999 or 021 183 1191, Walk-ins OK
AucklandSt Heliers Medical Centre

10 Turua Street Pimlico Building, St Heliers

(09) 575 9491

Mon - Fri 9am - 12pm, 1.30pm - 4pm By appointment please and GP Referrals only. No walk-ins
WaitematāNorthcare

5 Home Place, Rosedale

(09) 479 7770

Mon - Sun 8am- 6pmDrive Thru OK
Counties ManukauThe Airport Doctors3/400 George Bolt Memorial Drive, MangereMon - Fri 8.30am - 5pmPatients call (09) 256 8655 and wait in car
AucklandThe Auckland City Doctors

415 Queen Street, Auckland CBD

(09) 280 3555

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pmPatients call (09) 280 3555 and wait in car
Counties ManukauBeachlands Medical Centre129 Beachlands Road, BeachlandsMon - Fri 8.15am - 4.45pmCall first (09) 536 6006
AucklandOtahuhu Family Medical centre507 Great South Road, OtahuhuMon - Fri 9am - 4:30pmCall first (09) 276 0444

