Symposium To Discuss Whether Second Lockdown Will Work

Sunday, 16 August 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Covid Plan B

Whether New Zealand’s second lockdown will be effective in the wake of new cases of community transmission will be discussed by several international experts at the COVID-19 Science and Policy Symposium Webinar on Monday.

The webinar will feature five internationally respected academics and scientists analysing the latest information on the pandemic to offer possible next steps for New Zealand’s COVID-19 response, along with New Zealand-based experts.

Those confirmed include Dr David Katz, founder of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Centre and who worked at the front line of New York hospitals dealing with patients, and viral immunologist Dr Byram Bridle who is part of a team commissioned by the Canadian Government to develop a vaccine.

The COVID-19 Science and Policy Symposium Webinar will be held over Zoom on Monday 17 August. Interested parties can attend the webinar via the link below.

To find out more information about presenters at this event, please visit here.

