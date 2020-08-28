News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Response To The Chief Ombudsman’s OPCAT Report

Friday, 28 August 2020, 5:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation Mental Health Nurse Section (MHNS) National Committee makes the following response to the Chief Ombudsman’s Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) report into five mental health units around the country.

The MHNS Committee acknowledges the Ombudsman’s findings in regard to these units and makes the following comments:

We are concerned about the public perception of the media reports arising from these investigations. The focus of the reporting prioritises language such as "Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment". "Breached UN human rights" and "Exclusion zones".

When members of the public read these media reports, they do not generally reflect on the complexities of how mental health services are provided, facility design, staffing levels, staff education and government funding priorities. The image people receive is that those working in such facilities are engaged in human rights breaches, torture, inhuman treatment etc.

The negative consequence of this reporting is that potential service users and their families become frightened to access these services as a result of a negative portrayal of the role of mental health nurses. The Ministry of Health is currently engaged in a plan to recruit into mental health nursing - this negative portrayal of mental health will not encourage recruits.

Seclusion rooms have been used as accommodation because of over occupancy and over- crowding. Mental health nurses make difficult choices every day in terms of either admitting service users when units are over capacity or declining them, which may result in unsafe conditions in the community. Mental health staff are criticised when they discharge service users too soon and criticised when they do not create space for service users in acute need.

Mental health nurses have been concerned about staffing levels - both in numbers and levels of expertise.

Mental health nurses have been concerned about violence and the provision of sufficient well-trained staff, in-patient and community facilities with safe environments to appropriately respond to challenging and complex situations. They have been asking for provision of safe environments conducive to delivering safe and therapeutic care.

Mental health nurses have been concerned about access to acute services, the lack of acute care beds and the resourcing of services for people with high and complex needs and people presenting with co-existing serious mental illness and substance disorders - especially methamphetamine and alcohol. There is no flexibility in the health system to find temporary beds elsewhere - sometimes there is no option other than an open seclusion room.

The MHNS Committee asked the Panel from the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction to address all of the above issues, but they were not included in the final report. Our disappointment and frustration at the lack of inclusion of these issues within He Ara Oranga and the subsequent implementation of the recommendations by the Ministry of Health, has once again been heightened by these reports.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 