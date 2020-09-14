News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pilots Welcome Reinstatement Of The 'Middle Seat' On Domestic Flights; Continued Use Of Masks

Monday, 14 September 2020, 2:40 pm
Press Release: NZ Air Line Pilots' Association

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) has welcomed the Government announcement this afternoon to ease social distancing restrictions on transport and reinstate the middle seat on domestic airline flights.

“Following on from our advocacy for the compulsory use of masks on all flights,” said NZALPA President Captain Andrew Ridling, “we are pleased that the Ministry of Health and Cabinet has

listened to expert advice and eased the physical distancing restrictions on New Zealand airlines.”

“This effectively reinstates the middle seat for use and this will now increase travel availability, helping get more domestic flights back into the air, and supporting both the travel and tourism sector’s economic recovery.”

“It’s a well-known fact that filtered air on board aircraft is safer than even the air in hospital operating theatres. This means the risk of transmission of Covid-19 through cabin air is very low.

“We still of course support the compulsory use of face masks and other antibacterial measures that add extra protection and assurance for both passengers and air crew.

“The announcement today also makes New Zealand more consistent with the recommendations from the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the International Air Travel Association (IATA) and the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA). Already followed by most international airlines, these recommendations were developed to protect passengers and help restart the global air transport system.

“As we said over five months ago, masks and anti-bacterial efforts are much more effective than removing access to aircraft cabins’ middle seats. This reinstatement of the use of those seats will now help curb any dramatic cost increases to air travel, prevent seats going empty and help cushion COVID-19’s blow to the industry, jobs and our economy,” Captain Ridling said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Air Line Pilots' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 