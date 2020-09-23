News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Better Breathing Heroes Fly Into Their Final Week

Wednesday, 23 September 2020, 11:10 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation’s (ARFNZ) annual Breathe Better September campaign has just a week remaining but that’s not slowing down the heroes who have signed up to complete a ‘Better Breathing Challenge’.

The campaign is encouraging all Kiwis to show their support for better breathing and healthy lungs, and to think about how they can improve their own respiratory health.

Yasmin Fraser, a Better Breathing Hero from Auckland, has set the goal of running 100km this September, and has already raised over $1,000 - three times her original fundraising goal.

Raising awareness for respiratory disease is a subject close to Yasmin’s heart, with her 6-year-old son Griffin living with respiratory conditions including bronchiolitis, pneumonia, and asthma since he was very young. Yasmin says that Griffin often looks like a normal boy going to school, but is often struggling to breathe underneath his bubbly exterior.

"By taking part in Breathe Better September I aim to bring this silent battle to the forefront of conversation - it’s my turn to be his voice and show that people care, work is being done, and that his whānau and I have his back" says Yasmin.

ARFNZ staff have also been taking part in their own Better Breathing Challenge to raise awareness - rowing 700km for the 700,000 Kiwis living with respiratory disease in New Zealand.

Letitia Harding, Chief Executive, ARFNZ says "This has been a great initiative to also get staff involved in an exercise challenge that improves lung health.

"Rowing 700km was quite a challenge for a small team, so we are really thankful to have so many supporters who have ‘donated’ their kilometres to help us reach our goal, with individuals, gyms, schools and even Olympic rowers making a contribution."

Breathe Better September has been running since 2016 with more than $26,000 raised for the Foundation since inception, and more than 190 ‘Heroes’ taking part.

To find out more about Breathe Better September or to donate to one of the Better Breathing Heroes, visit www.breathebettersetember.co.nz

