The Infusion Clinic

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 10:12 am
Press Release: Infusion Clinic

The Infusion Clinic is a facility in Ponsonby that provides outpatient medical infusions to treat acute and chronic health conditions. The aim is to improve the quality of life of patients in a safe, comfortable and friendly environment. The Infusion Clinic is defined by their patient care, accessibility, customer service and communication.

The team of specialist physicians and registered nurses can administer infusion and injection services either in the clinic or in-home. The Infusion Clinic was established using hospital protocols, and offers the highest level of safety, comfort, and clinical expertise.

The range of infusions available at The Infusion Clinic includes;

The infusion clinic is able to offer all of these in clinic and many as an in home infusion service.

