News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Nurse Specialist Welcomes Cabinet Ministers With Request For Nurses

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Monina Hernandez

Clinical nurse specialist for infection prevention and control, and Labour’s East Coast Bays electorate candidate - Monina Hernandez, congratulates Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister Andrew Little on their new Cabinet roles as Covid-19 Response Minister and Health Minister, respectively.

“With New Zealand’s CoViD-19 election comes a strong CoViD-19 Cabinet and I am really excited about how the newly appointed Ministers can lead us out of the pandemic. Our war against CoViD-19 is not over yet and I trust that our Ministers have the skill-set and proper work-attitude to deal with this complex health problem.”

Ms Hernandez was lecturer at Massey University and was flying Labour’s campaign flag when the Auckland region moved to CoViD-19 alert level 3 in August. An urgent need for senior nurses with specialist skills in infection control prompted clinical leaders to call Ms Hernandez to help in the isolation facilities.

“I was called in to help in the isolation facilities with such urgency due to the CoVID-19 cases in Auckland. There is a scarcity of nurse specialists with infection control skills in New Zealand and I am one of the few who possess infection control and outbreak management skills and experience. We were in the middle of the election campaign in August when I was asked to help. It felt like I was enlisted to fight a war, a war against CoViD-19 and as a nurse, it is my duty to ensure public safety. It is an honour and I am happy with my contribution to our country.”

“My campaign was affected in that I chose not to attend public activities unless I had had a recent negative result. A job requirement is regular CoViD-19 tests.”

Monina Hernandez

Ms Hernandez has one request for the new Ministers, “I urge our new Ministers to recognise nurses’ significant contribution in keeping New Zealand safe. We need to keep our nurses, and this recognition could be in the form of pay parity for primary health nurses, fair pay for aged care nurses and pay rise for all nurses in general. Nurses play a vital role in government’s response to the pandemic, proof that nurses are the backbone of the health care system. We have overworked nurses caring for our people nationwide. We have hundreds of nurses in managed isolation and quarantine facilities (MIQFs) putting their own health on the line to assess the health and wellbeing of returnees and to identify who has COVID-19 or not. Without their important contribution, we would not have gone so far in stamping out COVID-19.”

The New Zealand Government responded to the global COVID-19 pandemic with a range of measures to help control the spread of the virus into communities. This includes requiring all people entering New Zealand to stay in MIQFs for at least 14 days and complete a health assessment and return a negative COVID-19 test before they can go into the community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Monina Hernandez on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

One week prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>


Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 