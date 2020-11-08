News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Contact Tracing Locations Of Interest: November Quarantine Cluster

Sunday, 8 November 2020, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

A number of push notifications will be sent to people who logged on with the COVID Tracer app as a new case was announced today. The alerts were sent to people that logged in at several locations of interest in Wellington and Auckland.

The new case, a contact of a quarantine worker in Auckland, visited the following locations:
· Domestic Terminal, Auckland Airport: 5.30 – 7.45pm, 5 Nov
· Avis Car Rental, Auckland Airport: 5.00 – 5.15pm, 5 Nov
· Orleans Chicken & Waffles, Auckland Airport: 5.30 – 7pm, 5 Nov
· The Gypsy Moth, Auckland Airport: 7.00 – 7.15pm, 5 Nov
· Hudsons, Auckland Airport: 7.00 – 7.15pm, 5 Nov
· Little Penang, The Terrace, Wellington: 1.15 – 3.45pm, 6 Nov.

The alert has advised users that they may have been in contact with COVID-19. Further information is available here.

If you begin to feel unwell, or for more information, please contact Healthline 0800 358 5453

For contact tracing purposes, anyone who attended one of the locations listed during the relevant timeframes is considered to be a COVID-19 ‘casual contact’ with a low risk of exposure. Close contacts have been contacted directly.

This case once again reinforces the importance of everyone who is able to using the app to keep a record of where they have been - it allows our contact tracing team to quickly notify you if you may have been exposed to this virus, and allows you to take immediate action to protect yourself, your whanau, and your community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 