News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Study Shows Auckland Householders Share Antibiotic-resistant Bacteria With Pets

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 9:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Veterinary Association

Results of a recent study of 27 Auckland households showing people and pets can share the same antibiotic resistant strains of E.coli is a timely reminder of the threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (18-24 November) is a World Health Organisation initiative promoting action on AMR to avoid the further emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections.

AMR occurs when antimicrobial medicines, including antibiotics, become less effective at treating infections. AMR is considered a global threat to human and animal health.

Study co-authors, Distinguished Professor of Food Safety and Veterinary Public Health Dr Nigel French, Dr Sara Burgess and Dr Jackie Benschop, from the School of Veterinary Science at Massey University, say the findings are a timely reminder for New Zealanders about this global health issue.

"Pets are regarded as a part of the family in many New Zealand households. With one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world, it is an issue we should all be aware of," says Dr French, who is also a member of the New Zealand Veterinary Association’s Antimicrobial Resistance Committee.

The study looked at the transmission of Extended-spectrum-beta-lactamase (ESBL) and AmpC beta-lactamase (ACBL) producing Escherichia coli bacteria in 27 households inhabited by people and pets.

"These strains of E.coli are the most common cause of multidrug-resistant urinary tract infection in New Zealand. These sorts of infection can also have serious health implications," says Dr Burgess.

In five of eleven households in the study, whole genome sequence analysis found both strains to be present in people with urinary tract infection as well as those without urinary tract infection.

"These results also suggest there is sharing of antibiotic resistant bacteria between people in the home and between people and their companion animals, including the family dog," says Dr Benschop.

"They are significant from a public health perspective when it comes to our efforts to minimise community transmission, and highlight the need for considering interventions in the household."

New Zealand Veterinary Association Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Helen Beattie says while New Zealand has one of the lowest rates of antimicrobial resistance, we should not be complacent.

"The New Zealand Veterinary Association has an ambitious goal that by 2030 antibiotics will not be needed to maintain animal health and welfare. We will need to work together to meet this goal."

Dr Beattie says that New Zealand pet owners can play a role in helping to achieve this target.

"Making sure your pet has regular check-ups, good nutrition and keeping their vaccination schedule up to date is not only the best way to look after their health, it also helps in the national effort to combat AMR.

"Prevention of disease reduces the need for the use of antimicrobials. Good household hygiene, which includes things like regular hand washing and not allowing your pets to lick your face, are useful ways to help reduce the need to use antimicrobials."Results of a recent study of 27 Auckland households showing people and pets can share the same antibiotic resistant strains of E.coli is a timely reminder of the threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (18-24 November) is a World Health Organisation initiative promoting action on AMR to avoid the further emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections.

AMR occurs when antimicrobial medicines, including antibiotics, become less effective at treating infections. AMR is considered a global threat to human and animal health.

Study co-authors, Distinguished Professor of Food Safety and Veterinary Public Health Dr Nigel French, Dr Sara Burgess and Dr Jackie Benschop, from the School of Veterinary Science at Massey University, say the findings are a timely reminder for New Zealanders about this global health issue.

"Pets are regarded as a part of the family in many New Zealand households. With one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world, it is an issue we should all be aware of," says Dr French, who is also a member of the New Zealand Veterinary Association’s Antimicrobial Resistance Committee.

The study looked at the transmission of Extended-spectrum-beta-lactamase (ESBL) and AmpC beta-lactamase (ACBL) producing Escherichia coli bacteria in 27 households inhabited by people and pets.

"These strains of E.coli are the most common cause of multidrug-resistant urinary tract infection in New Zealand. These sorts of infection can also have serious health implications," says Dr Burgess.

In five of eleven households in the study, whole genome sequence analysis found both strains to be present in people with urinary tract infection as well as those without urinary tract infection.

"These results also suggest there is sharing of antibiotic resistant bacteria between people in the home and between people and their companion animals, including the family dog," says Dr Benschop.

"They are significant from a public health perspective when it comes to our efforts to minimise community transmission, and highlight the need for considering interventions in the household."

New Zealand Veterinary Association Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Helen Beattie says while New Zealand has one of the lowest rates of antimicrobial resistance, we should not be complacent.

"The New Zealand Veterinary Association has an ambitious goal that by 2030 antibiotics will not be needed to maintain animal health and welfare. We will need to work together to meet this goal."

Dr Beattie says that New Zealand pet owners can play a role in helping to achieve this target.

"Making sure your pet has regular check-ups, good nutrition and keeping their vaccination schedule up to date is not only the best way to look after their health, it also helps in the national effort to combat AMR.

"Prevention of disease reduces the need for the use of antimicrobials. Good household hygiene, which includes things like regular hand washing and not allowing your pets to lick your face, are useful ways to help reduce the need to use antimicrobials."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Veterinary Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 