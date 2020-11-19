Charity Launch For Head And Neck Cancer

It is time that head and neck cancer had a dedicated charity in New Zealand. The Head and Neck Cancer Support Aotearoa Charitable Trust, HNCSA, is proud to launch its organisation on 20 November.

Registered in the middle of lockdown, they are now starting to fundraise for head and neck cancer patients and their whanau: travel costs, dental products, help with expenses … they want to show psychological and financial support.

The launch will consist of patient packs for the patients that go through the Auckland multidisciplinary meeting on 20 November. Their Givealittle page will be shared widely online.

Auckland City Hospital sees most patients from Whangarei to South Auckland for a Friday planning meeting. HNCSA will start with these patients for their launch and then extend the outreach to patients in other parts of the country.

Head and neck cancer doesn’t have the public profile of the more common cancers but it is a traumatic cancer because of its effect on aspects of daily living like eating, drinking, speech, and appearance: the things that make us human.

Peer support, meetings, and help with finances are of immense help to patients and their families. These different aspects of support all help reduce the loneliness of head and neck cancer.

Knowing there is a charity dedicated to their cause makes people feel that they are less alone, that they have peers and that someone has their back.

© Scoop Media

